Solingen – Commemoration of arson attack 30 years ago

The ruins of the arson attack in Solingen in 1993

Mevlüde Genç Square was inaugurated near the town hall. It commemorates the woman who lost two daughters, a niece and two granddaughters in the attack on her family’s home on May 29, 1993. Solingen Mayor Kurzbach said the renaming of the square honored Genç’s services as a peace ambassador.

The central commemoration event will take place tomorrow in the theater and concert hall. Federal President Steinmeier, Bundestag President Bas and North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Wüst are expected to attend.

In the course of the investigation into the attack, four young Solingen residents between the ages of 16 and 23 were arrested. They came from the right-wing scene and were convicted of murder in 1995.

