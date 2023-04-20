Some curiosities about the sinking of the Titanic

After a new anniversary of the sinking of the majestic vessel, some curiosities that attract the attention of the world are revealed.

By: Angelica Andrade

The exact place where the iceberg with which the promising ship collided was located, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, one of the best-known publishing houses in the United States, was the Atlantic Ocean approximately 400 nautical miles, 740 kilometers, south from Newfoundland, the famous Canadian island. Regarding the notice of the accident to the respective authorities, it was given once 11:40 p.m. on April 24, 1912, and the first officer of the Titanic, William Murdoch, decided to issue the order for the ship to turn to the side. However, it was quite a determination and, despite the attempt, the great ship collided with the giant block of ice.

The first area of ​​the Titanic to be defeated was the starboard side of the right side, causing the rupture of at least five of the possibly watertight compartments in the bow, making Captain Edward Smith take charge of sending the message in which they requested support to the different relief agencies, but unfortunately, all the boats that were in the area remained far enough away to reach them in a timely manner.

In turn, it began with the launch of the 20 lifeboats, aimed at prioritizing women and children without achieving enough space for all the occupants who met these two situations, since there was only space for 1,178 people: “This problem was worsened because the lifeboats were launched well below their capacity,” the Encyclopedia notes, adding that only 705 were rescued in the boats.

As for the temperature of the water at the time of the sinking, it is known that it was approximately -2° Celsius (28 °F), which is why passengers who jumped into the ocean with life jackets may have suffered hypothermia or heart attacks. , added the company in charge of salvaging the shipwreck.

With respect to the eight musicians hired to entertain the tour, as seen in the iconic film Titanic from James Cameron’s 1997, they played their instruments until the last minute, despite the situation. The time they lasted has not been specified, however, it is inferred that they performed until a few minutes before the sinking of the ship: “Speculation also surrounded the last song they performed, probably Autumn o Nearer My God to Thee”, explains Britannica, adding that, unfortunately, none of the musicians survived.