Home » United Rugby Championship: Ulster make seven changes for Edinburgh encounter
Sports

United Rugby Championship: Ulster make seven changes for Edinburgh encounter

by admin
United Rugby Championship: Ulster make seven changes for Edinburgh encounter
Robert Baloucoune returns to the Ulster starting line-up
Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 21 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST
Coverage: Listen to live commentary on the BBC Sport website

Ulster have made seven changes to their starting team for Friday’s United Rugby Championship meeting with Edinburgh.

Ireland internationals Rob Baloucoune, Rob Herring, Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney are among those who come in.

Tom O’Toole is out with a calf injury, while Eric O’Sullivan is following return-to-play protocols after undergoing a Head Injury Assessment in last week’s 40-19 win over Dragons.

Edinburgh have made five changes to their starting side.

Tight-head prop Luan de Bruin gets the nod up front while lock Glen Young comes into the pack in place of Marshall Sykes who misses out through injury.

In the back-line, Cammy Hutchison starts at inside centre in his final appearance for the club.

Henry Pyrgos, also featuring in his last fixture for Edinburgh, replaces Ben Vellacott at scrum-half, while Scotland and British and Irish Lions winger Duhan van der Merwe comes in for the injured Damien Hoyland.

The match will also be Stuart McInally’s swansong as it was announced on Wednesday that the club centurion will retire from rugby when his contract finishes this November.

For Ulster, Baloucoune is drafted in on the wing, with Stewart Moore’s inclusion alongside James Hume in midfield the only other change among the backs.

Andy Warwick returns to the line-up at loosehead prop, together with Jeff Toomaga-Allen at tighthead, and Herring completing the front row,

Treadwell joins skipper Alan O’Connor in the second row and Timoney, a try-scorer as a replacement last week, starts this time in the back row.

Tom Stewart, Sam Carter and Craig Gilroy drop to the replacements’ bench

Ulster will be hoping to make it five wins in a row in the competition as they look to secure the second place in the table which would secure home advantage in any prospective home semi-final.

That runner-up spot is in their own control following their bonus-point win over Dragons last weekend, followed by Munster’s victory over Stormers.

Edinburgh come to Kingspan Stadium sitting 12th in the table, having endured a difficult league campaign this season.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Hume, Moore, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; Warwick, Herring, Toomaga-Allen; O’Connor (capt), Treadwell, McCann, Timoney, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Stewart, Reid, Milasinovich, Carter, Sheridan, Doak, Marshall, Gilroy.

Edinburgh: Boffelli; Graham, Lang, Hutchison, van der Merwe; Kinghorn, Pyrgos; Schoeman, Cherry, de Bruin; Young, Skinner; Ritchie (capt), Watson, Mata.

Replacements: McInally, Venter, Nel, Phillips, Boyle, Vellacott, Bennett, Sweeney.

See also  Calcio Catania, letter from Tacopina: "Closing is still postponed, Sigi has not respected the agreements"

You may also like

Rivière, president of Perpignan: “Azéma’s return is a...

Women’s Champions League: Can Chelsea avenge 2021 defeat...

Romano:Chelsea’s first choice for coaching is not Enrique...

It would be great for the national team...

Bartosch heads the election committee for the presidential...

Golden State Warriors shocked by Draymond Green suspension

Zhai Xiaochuan bluntly said that he will compete...

Valentino Rossi’s last challenge

Gudas massaged Marchand, the Nosks cursed. And Florida...

As Roma, with Friedkin 600 million losses: only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy