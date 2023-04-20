CMDNNA Zamora made a banner in rejection of child slavery

The first lady of the Zamora municipality, Rosa Millán de Cedeño, accompanied the president of the governing body, Miguevis Kluchuikon, with whom she carried out the symbolic capture.

The Municipal Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents in the municipality of Ezequiel Zamora organized this Tuesday a banner in rejection of child abuse and the slavery of minors, which had as a point of concentration Bolívar avenue.

“We begin this Tuesday in the Ezequiel Zamora municipality with a message to care for and protect children, educating them with love and preventing them from being victims of slavery, since they deserve a free environment and in adequate conditions for their growth, all Children are our responsibility and together we must unite to preserve the present and future of each child who will be our next force for growth,” said Millán.

The director of the Municipal Council for the Rights of Boys, Girls and Adolescents, Miguevis Kluchuikon explained that there is a high responsibility of parents in this matter and that, together with the regional authorities, they are ready to minimize the incidence in the municipality.

The day allowed those responsible for the Preventive Front to accompany the authorities around the municipal market and Bolívar avenue at the height of the main boulevard, where they promoted social awareness among users to eradicate this scourge.

The activity was carried out on the occasion of the international day against child slavery in the Ezequiel Zamora municipality.

