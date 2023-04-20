Home » CMDNNA Zamora made a banner in rejection of child slavery
News

CMDNNA Zamora made a banner in rejection of child slavery

by admin
CMDNNA Zamora made a banner in rejection of child slavery

The first lady of the Zamora municipality, Rosa Millán de Cedeño, accompanied the president of the governing body, Miguevis Kluchuikon, with whom she carried out the symbolic capture.

The first lady of the Ezequiel Zamora municipality, Rosa Millán de Cedeño, accompanies the authorities of the Preventive Front and the Protection Council in the banner.

The Municipal Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents in the municipality of Ezequiel Zamora organized this Tuesday a banner in rejection of child abuse and the slavery of minors, which had as a point of concentration Bolívar avenue.

The first lady of the municipality, Rosa Millán de Cedeño, accompanied the president of the governing body for Children and Adolescents, Miguevis Kluchuikon, who carried out the symbolic takeover in order to raise awareness among the people of Puntematense about this reality.

“We begin this Tuesday in the Ezequiel Zamora municipality with a message to care for and protect children, educating them with love and preventing them from being victims of slavery, since they deserve a free environment and in adequate conditions for their growth, all Children are our responsibility and together we must unite to preserve the present and future of each child who will be our next force for growth,” said Millán.

The director of the Municipal Council for the Rights of Boys, Girls and Adolescents, Miguevis Kluchuikon explained that there is a high responsibility of parents in this matter and that, together with the regional authorities, they are ready to minimize the incidence in the municipality.

The day allowed those responsible for the Preventive Front to accompany the authorities around the municipal market and Bolívar avenue at the height of the main boulevard, where they promoted social awareness among users to eradicate this scourge.

See also  A batch of major projects in Hangzhou are under construction!With a total investment of 85.4 billion yuan, focus on industrial and livelihood infrastructure, etc.-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
cmdnna zamora made a banner in rejection of child slavery laverdaddemonagas.com banner2
They make a banner on Bolívar avenue in Punta de Mata for the prevention of slavery and child abuse in the Ezequiel Zamora municipality.
cmdnna zamora made a banner in rejection of child slavery laverdaddemonagas.com banner3
The activity was carried out on the occasion of the international day against child slavery in the Ezequiel Zamora municipality.

Also read:

Comercio de Maturín worked this holiday as a normal day

You may also like

The boy used a flashlight to illuminate the...

How did Rins get so fast? Voice to...

Actor Jonathan Majors was left without a manager...

Week of citizen participation, and the citizens?

Naruto: Tsunade cosplay by Alina Becker shows the...

Some curiosities about the sinking of the Titanic

Beijing Changfeng Hospital: 29 dead in tragic fire,...

Violence against teachers and Ata, the House begins...

Juan Carlos I returns to Spain with more...

Kaleidoscope

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy