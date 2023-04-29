SOME SOCIAL RULES THAT MAY HELP YOU « cde News

SANTA ROSA DEL AGUARAY (Reflection) Some rules of coexistence and socialization in order to live in harmony in society, many people do not realize that these details can be very opportune or inopportune if they are not applied.

1.- Do not call someone more than twice continuously. If he doesn’t answer your call, assume he has something important to attend to.

2.- Return the borrowed money even before the person who lent it to you remembers or asks for it. Show your integrity and character. The same assumes with umbrellas, pens and various items.

3.- Never order the expensive dish on the menu when someone is giving you lunch or dinner.

4.- Don’t ask uncomfortable questions like: so, haven’t you gotten married yet? Don’t you have children? , Why didn’t you buy a house?, or Why don’t you buy a car? For God’s sake, it’s not your problem.

5.- Always open the door to the person who comes from behind you. It doesn’t matter if he is a boy or a girl, a gentleman or a young man. It doesn’t make you small to treat someone well in public.

6.- If you take a taxi with a friend and pay now, try to pay next time.

7.- Respect different shades of opinions. Remember what 6 is to you, it will look like 9 to someone in front of you. Also the second opinion is good for an alternative.

8.- Never interrupt people when they are talking. Allow them to spill it. As they say, listen to them all and filter them all.

9.- If you make fun of someone and they don’t seem to enjoy it, stop and never do it again. Encourage someone else not to, and show them that you appreciate them.

10.- Say “Thank you” when someone is helping.

11.- Praise is public, criticism is private.

12.- There is almost never a reason to comment on someone’s Weight. Just say: “You look [email protected]”. If the person wants to talk about losing weight, she will.

13.-When someone shows you a photo on their cell phone, don’t swipe left or right. You never know what’s next, have respect.

14.- If a friend tells you that he has an appointment with the doctor, don’t ask, why? , Just say, “I hope you’re okay.” Don’t put him in the awkward position of having to tell you his personal illness, if he wants you to know he will let you know without your curiosity.

15.- Treat the janitor, cleaning person, construction worker or garbage collector, homeless people with the same respect as even a businessman, manager or official. No one is impressed by how rude you can get to treat someone below you. But people will notice if you treat it with respect. Appearance is just that appearance, be wise, reality is invisible to the eyes of most people in the world. Wake up.

16.- If a person is speaking directly to you, looking at your phone is rude.

17.- Never give advice until you are asked for it.

18.- When you meet someone after a long time, unless they want to talk about it. Don’t ask them their age and salary.

19.- Take care of your business less. Being directly involved by something- Just stay out of it.

20.- Take off your sunglasses if you are talking to someone on the street. This is a sign of respect. That’s why eye contact is as important as your speech.

21.- Never talk about wealth in the midst of the poor. In the same way, do not talk about children in the midst of the barren.

22.- After reading a good message try to say “Thank you for the message”.

APPRECIATION is still the easiest way to get what you don’t have.

ENVY keeps you further away from your goal and you will never reach satisfaction.

comment

comment