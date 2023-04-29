Vallenato writer won Casa de las Américas Award

Vallenato writer Luis Felipe Núñez won this Friday the 63rd Casa de Las Américas Award.

Núñez won the prestigious award with the storybook ‘We are all islands’.

Núñez won among 353 short story books presented to the jury made up of Oliverio Coelho, from Argentina; Luis Laya, from Venezuela, and Alberto Marrero, from Cuba.

Felipe Núñez Mestre is a writer born in Valledupar in 1992.

He has a law degree and a master’s degree in journalism. He has managed to stand out in the world of letters thanks to his ability as a storyteller. In 2014 he won the III La Cueva National Short Story Award and in 2018 the City of Bogotá District Short Story Award.