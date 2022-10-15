Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 14 (Reporters Gu Tiancheng and Li Heng) Recently, the new coronavirus Omicron variant BF. 7 subclades. Relevant experts from the National Health Commission and the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that virus mutation is a common natural law. In the case of continuous mutation of the new coronavirus, we must adhere to the existing prevention and control strategies and adhere to the general policy of “dynamic clearing” in order to keep it from happening. The bottom line of a large-scale epidemic.

At present, the global epidemic is still running at a high level, and local clusters of epidemics have occurred in many places in my country. On October 1st, Hohhot City, Inner Mongolia reported that the local epidemic infection virus was Omi Kerong BF. 7 subclades. At present, the global proportion of this subclade has increased from about 3.5% in late September to about 11% in the previous week. Whether it will become the next stage of the global dominant strain needs to be observed.

On March 22, 2022, an elderly man was vaccinated at the new crown vaccination site in Princess Mansion Park, Hohhot City.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Lei

According to Dong Xiaoping, chief expert of virology at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the study found that since the emergence of the Omicron strain, the mutation rate of the new coronavirus has accelerated significantly. Omicron BF. 7 sub-clades are essentially Omicron BA. 5 The evolutionary branch of the variant strain, which has no obvious changes in pathogenicity and exhibits strong transmission ability.

“Overall, my country’s epidemic prevention and control has achieved phased results, and we have seen the dawn of victory, but we have not yet reached the other side of victory. We must continue to work hard to do the corresponding prevention and control work.” The leader of the National Health Commission’s epidemic response and disposal work Liang Wannian, the leader of the expert group of the group, said that the new crown virus continues to mutate, and it is not advisable to “lie down” in epidemic prevention. It is very important to adhere to the general policy of “dynamic clearing” and strictly implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan.

my country has a large population, a high proportion of elderly people, and a large number of patients with underlying diseases. These people are high-risk groups of new coronary pneumonia virus infection. Liang Wannian said that it is still very important to continue to promote the vaccination of key groups, especially the elderly.

Dong Xiaoping said that after several months of practice, it has been proved that the current ninth edition of the prevention and control plan can still meet the requirements of my country’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control under the premise that the pathogenicity of the virus does not change significantly and the protective efficacy of existing vaccines decreases significantly. need.