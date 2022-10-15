Home World Zelensky posts in Chinese, heated discussion among netizens: Slap the CCP in the face | United Nations | Vote
[Epoch Times, October 13, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Xu Jian comprehensive report) On Wednesday (October 12), UN member states overwhelmingly passed a resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of four regions of Ukraine. The CCP abstained from voting .

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked countries for supporting Ukraine in a tweet in the official languages ​​of the United Nations, including English, French and Arabic, which also included simplified Chinese. Netizens commented that Zelensky was actually “slapping” the Chinese government in the face.

Zelensky wrote in simplified Chinese: “Thanks to 143 countries for supporting the #UNGA’s historic resolution ‘On Ukraine’s territorial integrity: upholding the principles of the UN Charter’. The world has taken a stand: Russia’s attempt to annex territory is invalid and will never be will be recognized by free nations.”

In the vote, 143 countries did not recognize Russia’s latest territorial expansion, but 35 UN member states also abstained, including China, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Thailand and Vietnam. Russia voted against the resolution along with Belarus, Nicaragua, North Korea and Syria.

This Chinese tweet has received 30,000 likes and 4,000 retweets within four or five hours, and the popularity is very high.

Netizen @Gavin_188 said in simplified Chinese, “Chinese, slap the face directly”; @DB8906 also said, “I thought there was a problem with the phone, and the Chinese slapped the face”. There are also many Chinese people who expressed their support for Ukraine, and some people accused the CCP of being a triad. I hope Zelensky will see the truth as soon as possible.

Some people compare the CCP to “Southern Russia”.

Many people also liked Zelensky’s tweet in Chinese.

