At Phillip Istand pole of the Japanese of the Max Racing team: in the front row with him are Sergio Garcia and Ivan Ortola. Nepa best of the Italians, 7th the leader of the World Championship, Izan Guevara

Ayumu Sasaki on pole in the Moto3 GP at Phillip Island. In Australia, therefore, the Japanese of the Max Racing Team will start in front of everyone: with a time of 1’35.854 he precedes Sergio Garcia’s GasGas (0.187) and Ivan Ortola’s Ktm (0.725). In the second row are Carlos Tatay, Diogo Moreira and Stefano Nepa (0.836), sixth and first of the Italians.

guevara in the third row — The leader of the World Championship Izan Guevara, who has the first world championship match point, is seventh to open the third row: the Spaniard precedes Deniz Öncu, Jaume Masia, Taiyo Furusato, David Munoz and Dennis Foggia, 12th to close the fourth row. The start of the race at 2 Italian in the night between Saturday and Sunday.

moto3 gp australia, the times of qualifying — Moto3, GP Australia, the classification of the qualification (first 5 rows):

Ayumu Sasaki 1’35.854 Sergio Garcia 1’36.041 Ivan Ortolà 1’36.579 Carlos Dad 1’36.671 Diogo Moreira 1’36.680 Stefano Nepa 1’36.690 Be Guevara 1’36,774 Deniz Öncü 1’36,796 Jaume Masia 1’36,852 Taiyo Furusato 1’36.978 David Muniz 1’37.021 Dennis Foggia 1’37.023 Daniel Holgado 1’37.030 Joel Kelso 1’37.031 Adrian Fernandez 1’37.107