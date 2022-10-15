Home Sports Moto3 GP Australia, pole of Sasaki. 6th Nepa, 12th Foggia
Moto3 GP Australia, pole of Sasaki. 6th Nepa, 12th Foggia

by admin
At Phillip Istand pole of the Japanese of the Max Racing team: in the front row with him are Sergio Garcia and Ivan Ortola. Nepa best of the Italians, 7th the leader of the World Championship, Izan Guevara

Ayumu Sasaki on pole in the Moto3 GP at Phillip Island. In Australia, therefore, the Japanese of the Max Racing Team will start in front of everyone: with a time of 1’35.854 he precedes Sergio Garcia’s GasGas (0.187) and Ivan Ortola’s Ktm (0.725). In the second row are Carlos Tatay, Diogo Moreira and Stefano Nepa (0.836), sixth and first of the Italians.

guevara in the third row

The leader of the World Championship Izan Guevara, who has the first world championship match point, is seventh to open the third row: the Spaniard precedes Deniz Öncu, Jaume Masia, Taiyo Furusato, David Munoz and Dennis Foggia, 12th to close the fourth row. The start of the race at 2 Italian in the night between Saturday and Sunday.

moto3 gp australia, the times of qualifying

Moto3, GP Australia, the classification of the qualification (first 5 rows):

  1. Ayumu Sasaki 1’35.854
  2. Sergio Garcia 1’36.041
  3. Ivan Ortolà 1’36.579
  4. Carlos Dad 1’36.671
  5. Diogo Moreira 1’36.680
  6. Stefano Nepa 1’36.690
  7. Be Guevara 1’36,774
  8. Deniz Öncü 1’36,796
  9. Jaume Masia 1’36,852
  10. Taiyo Furusato 1’36.978
  11. David Muniz 1’37.021
  12. Dennis Foggia 1’37.023
  13. Daniel Holgado 1’37.030
  14. Joel Kelso 1’37.031
  15. Adrian Fernandez 1’37.107

