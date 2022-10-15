Home News Rob Brezsny Capricorn horoscope 13/19 October 2022
Rob Brezsny Capricorn horoscope 13/19 October 2022

Rob Brezsny Capricorn horoscope 13/19 October 2022

I have been reading and studying poetry for many years, but only recently have I discovered the poet Lizette Woodworth Reese (1856-1935), of Capricorn. How did I miss it? Her contemporary journalist Henry Louis Mencken described her work as “one of the undying glories of American literature”. Reese had many accolades in her life, but today she is little known and many of her books are out of print. I tell you, Capricorn, because I am convinced that anything in your life that resembles Reese’s story will change over the next twelve months. If you haven’t gotten the recognition you deserve yet, know that it will come soon.

