Something more than words: Faced with the barrage of discordant situations – breaking latest news

“Wisdom seeks concord, not to hide in useless disputes; focuses on dignity, on identifying opportunities for encounter and reception, with the genuine conviction that the good of each one contributes to the collective good.

Víctor CORCOBA HERRERO / Writer

corcoba@telefonica.net

Close to each other, because in this innate way the living itinerary marks it out for us, we have to meet again and love each other. Authentic love is the one that comes from the soul, the only language that encourages the discovery of the heartbeat between heaven and earth, the alliances between peoples and their inhabitants. Together we also affirm the incompatibility between hope and violence. Confidence is born from a sincere heart, from a generous dedication. Making an effort to establish universal brotherhood is the priority, it must be, rather than raising your voice and running to rearm to protect yourself. In my opinion, today more than ever citizens of accurate words are needed, people of peace, not of arms, who provoke conflicts everywhere. Away with discords. Let us dethrone the sellers of destruction from our gaze and offer the pulses of the lyric, which activate sincere dialogue and encourage concord, instead of feeding the cancer of war.

It is worth this peaceful regenerative bet, which is in accordance with human nature; that of a singular and different being, of relationship and openness in the procedure, which transforms competition into cooperation, as soon as we enter our opportune interior rooms. For this reason, it is necessary to flee as soon as possible from the atmospheres that fuel hostilities, from those absurd fights between analogues. We have come to live and to go out of our way to live, let us never forget it. Let’s be aware of it. The death penalty, then, is also incompatible with the fundamental right to life and with the right not to suffer torture or other inhuman treatment. Undoubtedly, these actions, like any practice of isolation, must be suppressed as a punishment of all the laws of the world. Undoubtedly, wisdom seeks concord, not to hide in useless disputes; it focuses on dignity, on identifying opportunities for encounter and reception, with the genuine conviction that the good of each one contributes to the collective good.

Indeed, only evil manifests itself from evil and violence only engenders more violence, which should make us understanding, rejecting any craving for injustice and any carelessness that contributes to unreason. The use of force and, in particular, lethal force, such as the use of air attacks, show us that they are incompatible with the regulations applicable to carrying out operations to maintain order, so it does not make sense to continue under these destructive networks. On the other hand, impeding the right to request asylum also violates international law. It is seen that there are plenty of borders and fronts. The essential thing lies in reorienting with a spirit of reconciliation, working hard to eliminate situations of poverty and exploitation, where extremism easily takes root, sharing dreams and offering that endless harmonic verse, where no one is left out of the biographical poem.

Of course, we must never give up, especially when we already know that nothing is given just because, but must be conquered indefinitely, because we live while we renew ourselves. It is our task to be in action, or if you want to be on guard like the great poets, and thus take advantage of the right moment of inspiration for agreements; since also our existential step, down here is so short, that it doesn’t give for more. So much so that, although we already know what to do to stop the climate crisis, address global inequalities, avoid further instability and stop the proliferation of conflicts, the real challenge now lies in how to achieve it, which is none other than practicing conjugation integral of love to love love. I say it continuously, I endorse it daily, since we are all part of everyone. The bond is there, attached to us, waiting for humanity as a whole to practice the culture of embracing and forgiveness.

Love always heals wounds, prints life and reprints accompaniment, it is a matter of getting out of this climate that confuses everything and infuses it into conflict and division. The feeling of orphanhood that many children and young people, adults and the elderly experience today is deeper than we think. The paternal, maternal, conjugal absence, of the grandparents, has paved our living heartbeats. No one feels for anyone anymore. What a tremendous misfortune! Now I understand that mental health is overwhelmed, partly due to these abnormal situations, which deafen our hearts, and we see ourselves as a stranger before our own bowels. The path is to meet again, to grow in donation; Well, the more systemic traces we leave behind, the more happiness we can share on the day of the mystique of the experiential banquet, to defeat death and convince ourselves that living is a perpetual hymn, worked with sweat and tears on earth to come to terms. Of course, always with the cross.

July 30, 2023

