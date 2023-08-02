The new electronic health file arrives, agreed between the State and the Regions – Health

Enter the operational phase il Electronic health record 2.0. The draft decree of the Minister of Health and the Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with responsibility for technological innovation, in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance, had today favorable opinion from the State-Regions Conference and will enter into force with its publication in the Official Gazette.

The new dossier will allow citizens to consult clinical data, access telemedicine, emergency-urgency and drug delivery services, book health services. The citizen will have the right to access the “Personal Notebook”, a reserved section of the File where he can enter, modify and delete personal data and documents relating to his own treatment pathways.

It will allow general practitioners, paediatricians and specialist doctors to consult and analyze patients’ clinical data in support of diagnosis and treatment activities, for the preventive assessment of prescribing appropriateness and monitoring of patient adherence to treatment, for primary and secondary prevention and the booking of services for their clients.

In particular, it will contain the citizen’s identification and administrative data, first aid reports and reports, discharge letters, the synthetic health profile (i.e. the IT social-health document drawn up and updated by the general practitioner or pediatrician of free choice which summarizes the patient’s clinical history and his known current situation), specialist and pharmaceutical prescriptions and other documents such as, among others, medical records, vaccinations and card data for implant bearers.

It will also be a useful tool for the activities of pharmacists, explains the Ministry of Health, including medication dispensing and therapy delivery verification, registration and reporting of allergies and adverse drug reactions; nurses and other health professionals for research and consultation of the clinical data of the patients whose care they follow; of the Regional Health Directorates, in the context of prevention and health planning activities and of research institutions to support research activities in the medical and biomedical fields. The decree identifies the contents of the File, the limits of responsibility and the tasks of the subjects who contribute to its implementation, the guarantees and security measures to be adopted in the processing of personal data in compliance with the rights of the client, as well as the diversified methods and levels of access and consists of three technical annexes.

The feeding of Fse will be guaranteed by the local health authorities, by the public and accredited health facilities of the National Health Service and of the regional social-health services and by the Territorial Services for health assistance to seagoing personnel (Sasn), as well as by the authorized health facilities and health professionals, also affiliated with the NHS, when they operate independently. The interoperability of the electronic health record, if the patient has to go to health facilities in regions other than that of assistance, is guaranteed by the National Infrastructure for Interoperability between the ESFs (INI).

The State-Regions Conference also gave a favorable opinion on the information flows “Information system for monitoring rehabilitation assistance” (Siar), “Information system for monitoring the activities provided by family counseling centers” (Sicof) and “Information system for monitoring of Home Care” (Siad) which are closely connected and of strategic importance for feeding the ESF. Finally, the planning decree of part of the 750 million euros for the creation of connected telemedicine services was issued to the Regions, an investment of which Agenas is the implementing body and for which the achievement of the European target is expected by December 2023.

