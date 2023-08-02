Health – Medical practices complain about problems with unscheduled appointments

.

Berlin (dts news agency) – Numerous medical practices in Germany have problems with unscheduled appointments. This is the result of an online survey by the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), reported on by the “Neue Osnabrcker Zeitung” (Thursday edition).

70 percent of the practices surveyed complained about missed appointments. In four out of ten of the practices concerned, it is about five to ten percent of all appointments where patients do not come. It is more than annoying when patients book appointments in practices and simply let them pass, complained KBV boss Andreas Gassen. “Practices cannot give appointments twice. The appointments are blocked and are then not available for other patients.” In order to limit the damage to the practices, Gassen called for a “loss fee to be paid by the health insurance companies if their insured make appointments and then don’t keep them”. Demands on the practices for faster and more appointments are “simply ridiculous” in view of the numbers, according to Gassen.

