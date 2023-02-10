In the last hours of this Friday, February 10, it was known that the capture of Jorge Luis Alfonso Lopez, son of Enilce Lopez alias ‘The Cat’the man was in the middle of a controversy after his freedom was allegedly given to carry out a process in search of his freedom to carry out functions as a peace manager.

After this, the controversies continued to the point that the freedom of alias ‘El Gatito’ was revoked, which would return to the measure of house for jail that previously maintained the process that would have him as an alleged peace mediator.

In the first place, the directors of the penitentiary center announced that there was no reason for the whereabouts of the man, however, the recapture by Inpec, who was on the trail of the man for whom the National Government set off its alerts, has already been made official. the criminal past of the accused.

In the first instance it was said that the man known as alias ‘El Gatico’ had a freedom ticket for February 2With this, the resolution process of the Peace Commissioner, Danilo Rueda, will be carried out, with whom the process to appoint him peace manager is being carried out.

However, after the commotion that caused the determination in public opinion, several officials of the National Government decided to come out and deny such accusations. President Gustavo Petro spoke on the issue and denied that the government ordered his release.

“That’s not true. The peace commissioner did not order the release of Jorge Luis López. First, we do not order liberties, the judges do, and second, we have not requested the freedom of Mr. Jorge Luis López, ”said the president through his Twitter account.

After the events that led to a series of controversies, it was learned that recently the attorney delegate for the Public Ministry in Criminal Affairs before the Sectional Commission for Judicial Discipline of Atlántico, filed a complaint in which she highlighted the inconsistencies in the process of the sentenced to 29 years from prison.