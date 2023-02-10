Butter is widely used in our kitchens, because it can be used for frying, but also for the preparation of desserts and many also eat it for breakfast. This food has therefore always been at the center of discussions, because there are those who declare that it is good for health and those who, on the contrary, are against it. In addition to including saturated fats, it also contains water, little lactose and even less protein.

How much butter can you eat in a day? Here is the answer

Being a predominantly fat product, it is a source of fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin A and vitamin E as well as mineral salts, calcium and phosphorus. Therefore it should be used in a very moderate way and in fact nutritionists suggest eating a maximum of 10 grams a day and no more. If consumed in this quantity, it does not cause any problems to the health of our body and our organism, therefore, as in all things, we must not overdo it.

Furthermore, the best way to consume it is fresh, perhaps with jam on a slice of bread for breakfast or for the preparation of some traditional desserts or even as a snack, this is because the butter subjected to cooking with high heat burns very quickly and undergoes chemical reactions that make it really harmful. As far as the daily quantities of this food are concerned, nutritionists, as already mentioned, suggest not exceeding the limits of 10 grams of butter per day.

In fact, the guidelines for a healthy Italian diet do not say to avoid butter but in terms of fat intake they recommend a portion of 10 grams per day but 5 times a week. In all, therefore, according to these guidelines, no more than 50 grams of butter should be consumed in a week. Taking 30 grams of butter a day over the course of a week corresponds to introducing 210 grams. Many, too many not to cause health problems. Using butter every day in high doses is not beneficial to health.