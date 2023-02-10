Xiaomi decided to release the Mi 13 Pro series globally during MWC 2023 on February 26. In addition, Xiaomi has confirmed to launch a new product of Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (TV Stick 4K) on February 14.

There are many features coming soon. Bundled with a remote control, the stick supports 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos content, and 4K HDR content. There are shortcut keys for multiple OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, etc. on the remote control. You can also use Google Assistant on the remote control, and can receive voice control.

The TV Stick is very compact and easy to carry. The user interface displayed by this device is Xiaomi Patchwall, based on the Android TV operating system. Users can install third-party apps through the Google Play store inside.

The quad-core processor installed in the new Mi TV Stick 4K supports users to cast their smartphones to TV.

The old TV Stick 4K released by Xiaomi a few years ago provides more than 400,000 movies and cross-app programs, and can search for more than 7,000 apps and games in the Google Play Store. Additionally, Google Assistant and Chromecast are installed. It is equipped with a quad-core Cortex-A35 CPU and Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM for support, and supports Wi-Fi 2.4GHz / 5GHz and Bluetooth 5.0. The user interface is the Patchwall UI of Android TV 11.

The 2021 TV Stick 4K can decode AV1, VP9, ​​H.265, H.264, MPEG-2, MPEG-1. It also supports Dolby Vision content. In terms of audio, it can play Dolby Atmos DTS HD sound, supports Bluetooth remote controls, and has hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google Assistant, Patch Wall, as well as return keys, Home keys, Volume control keys and power key.