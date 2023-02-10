Original title: The output value of Zhongguancun Intelligent Equipment Industrial Park exceeded one billion

News from our newspaper (Reporter Sun Qiru, Correspondent Chen Xi) The new products of the company have been approved, and the smart equipment coming out of the park has landed in new scenes… At the beginning of the new year, the Zhongguancun (Fangshan Park) Intelligent Emergency Equipment Industrial Park has good news. The reporter learned yesterday that based on the intelligent equipment industry, the Zhongguancun (Fangshan Park) Intelligent Emergency Equipment Industrial Park pressed the fast-forward button at the beginning of the year. The occupancy rate of the park has reached 80%, and the settled enterprises have fully resumed work and production. The output value of the park has exceeded 1 billion yuan , The business card of “Beijing Smart Manufacturing” is getting brighter and brighter.

A few days ago, Beijing Turing Minimally Invasive Medical Technology Co., Ltd., a company settled in Zhongguancun (Fangshan Park) Intelligent Emergency Equipment Industrial Park, received good news—the demisting insufflation machine independently developed by the company and used in hospital operating rooms was approved for listing. According to the person in charge of Turing Minimally Invasive, the HA100 defogging insufflation machine is the world‘s first insufflation machine that achieves active defogging. Its original “one-key defogging” function can effectively solve the problem that medical staff are forced to interrupt the operation due to wiping the lens in the operating room, making the operation safer and smoother.

As the first “resident” of the park, UISEE also received good news. The company has obtained the functional safety product certification certificate issued by the international third-party testing and certification organization, which proves that many of the company’s products meet the highest level of functional safety requirements of ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity (ASIL), and builds a solid foundation for the safe application of related technical products A solid foundation of compliance.

Since the full operation of the Zhongguancun (Fangshan Park) Intelligent Emergency Equipment Industrial Park in 2020, relying on the characteristic industrial development model of “front shop and back factory”, enterprises settled in the park can not only thrive in high-quality R&D space and production plants, but also enjoy One-stop service, professional technology, entrepreneurial incubation, human resources, technology finance, intermediary consulting, foreign exchange and the support of seven service platforms for the transfer and transformation of scientific and technological achievements. According to the relevant person in charge of the park, the park will continue to provide enterprises with “shop and second” services from the entire life cycle of enterprise establishment, development, growth, and maturity, so that enterprises can devote themselves to research and development and production.

