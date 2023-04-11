From April 5, 2023 you can listen to RELATOS on all digital platforms Spotify, Deezer, Music, YouTube etc…

The Song Chiribanda group presents Reportshis fourth single with a video clip included, from what will be his musical album called Champagne and Canaletea tribute to that fluvial transport of musicians and riverside residents on the banks of the Atrato River who are in charge of disseminating and preserving the music of the Pacific.

Reports is a traditional shawm song fused with Afro-Colombian rhythms that represents the constant yearning for peace and tranquility in our Afro-descendant towns and territories. From the municipality of Riosucio, Chocó, and with the inspiration of Jazmir Blandón, and the production of Luis Yecid Salas M, the voice is raised to the rhythm of the shawm to commemorate and honor the victims of the armed conflict in Colombia.

“As the firm the illusion of the bird, always wanting to fly. It is the feeling of a people that today yearns for peace, a history of struggle for justice, for inclusion, for the equality of my people without discrimination”, is the call that this musical production makes for a Colombia in peace.

Song Chiribanda is the result of research, appropriation, teaching, dynamization and dissemination of the different cultural manifestations of the North Pacific and the different ancestral knowledge of the black, afro, raizal and palenquero people.

This musical project arises as a main idea of ​​rescuing our cultural tradition through music directly interpreted by native instruments of the region such as the bass drum, crash cymbals, snare drum and “pata e’ gallina” accessories, clarinet, saxophone and euphonium. , which are the symbol of our traditional music, mixed with modern instruments such as bass, congas, piano and Alexis samples (Digital Drums), leading us to expand our music fused with Afro-urban rhythms (salsa, reggae, dacehall and ragamuffin).

The group is made up of young people from Vigía del Fuerte, Antioquia, and from Chocó residing in the city of Medellín Comuna 8 , which represents the cultural heritage of our ancestors today. This being the main basis for rescuing Afro-Colombian music.

The musical group in its 13 years of experience has been the winner of different calls for Art & Culture of the Medellín mayor’s office, among which the Cultural Agenda 2020 and 2021 stand out, with which we bet on it in the midst of this covid19 contingency, creating a work titled (AL SON QUE ME TOQUEN 2020 Y SONG CHIRIBANDA EN EL ESPACIO PUBLICO RAÍCES DE PICHINDé…) inspired by the sounds of the Colombian Pacific in order to find Alternative Modern sounds for the evolution of the Chocoan shawm seeking that the inhabitants of Medellín In the midst of so much confinement, you will enjoy a moment of relaxation on the Ruta Medellín takes care of me. Take a look at your balcony on June 7, 2020 in different sectors of the Laureles neighborhood of Medellín And a tour in the center of the city reaching thousands of passers-by with joy in search of a moment of Afro-Colombian culture and in other spaces such as National and International Circulation, Christmas Party and Young Seal with participation in the flower fair and Christmas park concerts.

Director: Javier Palacios Álvarez 313 503 96 83 – 292 58 74

Coordinator: Leider Calvo Cuesta 314 709 24 05 – 4945752