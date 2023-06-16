Home » Song Joong-ki has a son, being a father… “I’m not afraid of losing my job”
News

Song Joong-ki has a son, being a father… “I’m not afraid of losing my job”

by admin
Song Joong-ki has a son, being a father… “I’m not afraid of losing my job”

▲ Song Joong-ki. (Newsis)

Actor Song Joong-ki revealed his wish for a good father.

Song Joong-ki recently said that he wants to be a good father, saying, “I have dreamed of being a father all my life” through Chinese media Sina Entertainment right before his wife gave birth.

In an interview, Song Joong-ki said, “I am happy and excited, but also worried about whether I can be a good father.” “I had a conversation with my wife about this concern. He will try to be a good father.”

He continued, “Being a father/husband in the entertainment industry also means losing your job. Of course, each situation is different, but I am not afraid of that. Because family is more important than work.”

Still, “I love my job. I will try to be a good actor, a good father, a good husband, and a good son.”

▲Song Joong-ki's son's photo. (Source = Song Joong-ki fan cafe)

▲Song Joong-ki’s son’s photo. (Source = Song Joong-ki fan cafe)

Earlier, on the 14th, Song Joong-ki announced the news of his birth through a fan cafe. Song Joong-ki held his son in his arms in Rome, Italy, the hometown of his wife, Katie Louise Saunders. Song Joong-ki said, “He is a healthy son. He was very healthy and happy to meet him, so I am grateful,” he said.

Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki and his wife Kate reported their marriage report and pregnancy news together in January.

See also  In the boat against the briccola, 58 year old from Cessalto very serious

You may also like

TU Chemnitz started “TUCambassador Program” | TUCcurrent

ASKO: a new coach takes charge of the...

Former deputy director of the UNP would have...

the best cotton producers rewarded – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable...

THW Kiel is German handball champion

Another infamy against the pastusos

U.S. stock witching day challenges Taiwan index futures...

The Robot Roadshow is Coming to The Outlet...

Petro government creates international fund to put an...

Local heavy rainstorm Anhui launches rainstorm level IV...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy