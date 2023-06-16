Song Joong-ki has a son, being a father… “I’m not afraid of losing my job”

▲ Song Joong-ki. (Newsis)

Actor Song Joong-ki revealed his wish for a good father.

Song Joong-ki recently said that he wants to be a good father, saying, “I have dreamed of being a father all my life” through Chinese media Sina Entertainment right before his wife gave birth.

In an interview, Song Joong-ki said, “I am happy and excited, but also worried about whether I can be a good father.” “I had a conversation with my wife about this concern. He will try to be a good father.”

He continued, “Being a father/husband in the entertainment industry also means losing your job. Of course, each situation is different, but I am not afraid of that. Because family is more important than work.”

Still, “I love my job. I will try to be a good actor, a good father, a good husband, and a good son.”

▲Song Joong-ki’s son’s photo. (Source = Song Joong-ki fan cafe)

Earlier, on the 14th, Song Joong-ki announced the news of his birth through a fan cafe. Song Joong-ki held his son in his arms in Rome, Italy, the hometown of his wife, Katie Louise Saunders. Song Joong-ki said, “He is a healthy son. He was very healthy and happy to meet him, so I am grateful,” he said.

Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki and his wife Kate reported their marriage report and pregnancy news together in January.