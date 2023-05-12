Home » Sons of ‘El Cacique de la Junta’ will inaugurate the Diomedes Díaz Foundation
Sons of ‘El Cacique de la Junta’ will inaugurate the Diomedes Díaz Foundation

The daughter of the late Vallenato music singer Diomedes Díaz shared on her social networks that soon, together with her brothers, they will officially launch the Diomedes Díaz Foundation, with which they seek to preserve the musical legacy left by her father ‘El Cacique de La Board’.

Through a video, Betsy Liliana showed how they are preparing to open the doors. In the clip they are painting the face of Diomedes Díaz and when it is finished they stick a diamond in one of his teeth.

“We, the children of Diomedes Díaz, feel incredibly proud of our father ‘El Cacique de la Junta’, who through Elva Música passionately defended peasant culture and left a musical legacy for which we work to preserve it today. . We are on the eve of the launch of the official foundation, and here we leave you a little bit of the organization and small details of this wonderful event, ”wrote the Influencer on her social networks.

Last Thursday, April 27, at the Piloneras parade of the Vallenato Festival 2023, Díaz González created a comparsa called Fundación Diomedes Díaz, with which he sought to generate expectation and ‘disguisedly’ announce this idea.

‘El Cacique’ was and continues to be, despite being dead, one of the greatest exponents of Vallenato music, with 33 musical albums recorded together with 9 accordion players.

