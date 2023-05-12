Milan at the start of the re-foundation, Naples is looking for a replacement Osimhen

The renewal of Raphael Leao is now very close, then the campaign to strengthen Milan will start. For the Portuguese forward, a contract extension until 2028 for 7 million euros per season plus 2 on signing. Maldini confirmed: “We are close, this is the will of the club and of the boy.” But the Rossoneri general manager and Massara are already at work to satisfy the requests of Stefano Pioli who (source Gazzetta dello Sport) would like a physical midfielder, a striker and a right winger. In the list are: Marko Arnautovic (Bologna), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), exequiel palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Ruben Loftus-Cheek e Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea). But, second The teamMilan would follow with interest Amine Adli and Moussa Diaby, the attacking midfielder and striker of Bayer Leverkusen. Goodbye to Zlatan Ibrahimovicintended for Monza, and ad Before Rebic asked by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Napoli: Jonathan David from Osimhen to Psg

Napoli champions of Italy must deal with the confirmations of the stars: Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-jae. President De Laurentiis set the price for the Nigerian forward: 150-160 million of Euro. Bayern Munich have already given up, Newcastle United have turned to Raphina from Barcelona while Paris Saint Germain remains in the running. Meanwhile, second The morningthe possible replacement would have already been identified: jonathan david, Canadian striker from Lille. Korean defender Kim Min-jae he is courted by Manchester United, he can go away for 60-70 million. In its place George Scalvini, but Atalanta are asking for 40-50 million for the young defender. Hirving Lozano could leave (expiring in 2024 but without renewal) and negotiations have been started with Sassuolo for Armand Laurente.

Lazio on Berardi and Schouten

Laurienté is not the only neroverde jewel for sale. The most requested is David Frattesi. The CEO Carnevali was clear: “It will have a big valuation on the market. I wouldn’t be surprised if offers also arrive from abroad”. Lazio insists with Sassuolo for the striker Dominic Berardi and, second The messengeraims the midfielder Jerry Schouten of Bologna.

Juve, Giuntoli will try to take on Frattesi, Scalvini and Pau Torres

Juve awaits the new sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli (now at Napoli) but above all they will have to give in. Almost certainly the farewell of John Square (who will not renew his contract) and will not return to Turin Weston McKennie and Denis Lemi Zakaria who will be transferred or loaned to the Premier League. Giuntoli will try to take Frattesithe Spanish Pau Torres (Villareal) and George Scalvini.

Inter must decide on Inzaghi. Confirmed Dzeko now assault on Dia

Inter are waiting to know the future in the Champions League to confirm or not Simone Inzaghi on the bench. Mauricio Pochettino, future Chelsea manager, has asked to be available Romelu Lukaku who will return to London for the end of the loan. He will be renewed downwards for one year’s contract Edin Dzekowhile following with interest Boulaye Dia Free Mp3 Download. The Senegalese striker with French citizenship will be bought for 12 million by Salernitana (he is on loan from Villarreal)