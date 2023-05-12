Instituto plays a lot this Saturday against Colón: time, TV and probable formations

It will be a night that seems to be hinge for Institute on his return to Professional League 2023. It is that the Alta Córdoba team is going through a crisis from which it cannot get out. And the emergencies begin to press him.

This Saturday, from 8:30 p.m., it will be the local Columbus of Santa Fe for date 16 of the Professional League, in a match that will have Luis Lobo Medina as referee and will be broadcast on TNT Sports.

The Albirrojo has just received a hard slap in the face during his visit to Barracas Central, where he was thrashed 3-0, and his coach Lucas Bovaglio expressed having the strength to reverse a more than complex moment, with a victory in the last seven matches.

The Institute campaign in this LPF is clearly divided into two stages. The first eight rounds with 13 points out of 24 and the victory over Boca at La Bombonera with a single defeat, but then came this streak of seven rounds with four points out of 21 and just one win.

The team led by Bovaglio seemed that it was not going to have problems with the average but this negative series placed it in 26th. position only surpassing Platense and Arsenal, who would be relegated today.

Given this, the coaching staff decided to make changes to the training, which would be several. Although he did not confirm anything and will wait until the last minute to do so, the coach has it in his head to modify the starting 11.

On the one hand, it has an obligatory variant, since Giuliano Cerato reached the fifth yellow card. His place will be occupied by the Paraguayan Juan Franco. In addition, the Uruguayan Joaquín Varela would leave for Leonel Mosevich to return, who complied with his suspension.

A tactical variant that could add to the defense is the entry of Sebastián Corda for Jonathan Bay, who had a weak performance against Barracas.

And Santiago Rodríguez would return up, leaving the starting team Brahian Cuello. Meanwhile, as Roberto Bochi is out due to a knee injury, Nicolás Watson would play.

“We are in a negative streak, we are having a hard time scoring and the last goals are from the midfielder, defender; working is the only way out. I am not going to cover the sun with my hand about what we have to live, which is an uncomfortable situation. But we are taking care. If we win a game, several teams begin to fall behind us. You have to be calm and calm. You don’t have to compare yourself with other teams and you have to look inside”, Bovaglio himself said during the week.

Colón, with Néstor Gorosito, today alternates wins and losses, has no regularity, and “Sabalero”‘s chips are placed in the classification for the Copa Sudamericana, since it is four units behind the last classified.

The history is short, with only 11 games and a slight advantage of the Institute with five wins against three and three draws.

After this comparison, the Institute will visit San Lorenzo de Almagro on Saturday, May 20, from 2:00 p.m., on the 17th date.

The information to go to the Monumental

Only members with a daily May quota and the additional fee for the location enter, either for the match or the subscription for the 14 dates.

By decision of the Cosedepro table, the entry of flags, suspenders, curtains, flags with a regulatory stick and musical instruments is allowed. The scheduled entry time will be 4:00 p.m. The stadium doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The sale of locations will continue online 24 hours a day through the partner portal and until the stock of locations is exhausted.

Probable formations:

Institute: Jorge Carranza; Juan Franco, Fernando Alarcón, Leonel Mosevich and Sebastián Corda; Gabriel Graciani, Nicolás Linares, Nicolás Watson and Gastón Lodico; Santiago Rodriguez and Adrian Martinez. DT: Lucas Bovaglio.

Colón: Ignatius Chicco; Eric Meza, Facundo Garces, Paolo Goltz, Rafael Delgado and Juan Alvarez; Baldomero Pearl, Christian Vega and Carlos Arrua; James Pierotti and Ramon Abila. DT: Nestor Gorosito.

Referee : Luis Lobo Medina.

: Luis Lobo Medina. WAS : Pablo Dovalo.

: Pablo Dovalo. Basketball court : Institute.

: Institute. start time : 20.30.

: 20.30. TV: TNT Sports.

