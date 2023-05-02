Soon.. 20 countries meet in the largest scientific event in Oujda

Electronic Science – Muhammad Belbashir Mohammed I University in Oujda and its local and international partners, including King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia, and the University of Quebec, are organizing the largest conferences in the world (the Sixth International Conference on Materials and Environmental Sciences) under the slogan “Health, Sustainability and Resilience through Research and Innovation” during four days from 08 To June 11, 2023 in the blue jewel Saidia. This international conference falls within the framework of the celebrations that commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the royal high speech for the development of the eastern region, and to highlight the role of the university in development as a lever and supporter with its competencies, capabilities, human resources and scientific expertise, as well as perseverance in activating the scientific movement and knowledge research, in pursuit of the radiation of the region.

In order to encourage researchers to present the results of their research, the international conference has outlined its most important objectives, so that this current international conference is considered a multidisciplinary platform for prominent researchers and industrialists as well as for Moroccan competencies – Moroccans of the world – residing in the Diaspora, experts, researchers, interested and specialists in the field, to enhance the multi-sectoral approach and cooperation in the field Develop new and innovative methods in materials and their applications in the field of energy and renewable energy, environmental science and sustainable development, biotechnology, electrical engineering, artificial intelligence, water, medicine and other vital fields directly or indirectly related. This international conference, in which 20 countries are participating, aims to invite prominent scientists, academics, experts, researchers and industrialists from Africa, North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East to exchange experiences, share experiences and present results and research related to materials and environmental sciences. More than 30 international researchers representing various countries of the world will participate, including more than 300 participants: the United States of America, Canada, Turkey, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Britain, France, Spain, Belgium, Poland, China, Portugal, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman, Egypt, South Africa, Morocco …, and they are distinguished and prominent scientists in their field of specialization, by giving general and thematic lectures. The Scientific Committee includes distinguished names in the field of scientific research. This scientific forum will be an opportunity for the participants to discuss the latest innovations, as well as to start complementary cooperation while investing opportunities to open new horizons for north-south cooperation and coordination through international scientific programs by establishing a direct relationship between the international experts participating in the international conference and striving for networking and weaving scientific and intellectual relations. And knowledge, and also by encouraging knowledge exchange on the one hand and various academic partners on the other hand, and the conference will be an opportunity to ensure direct encounter between a group of scientists from all over the world and the rest of the researchers in a scientific forum held in the blue jewel, direct interactive meetings in order to share views and ideas And research directly, in the framework of workshops, lectures, debates and live and direct discussions.

In addition, to ensure international scientific radiation in their specializations, as the organizing committee will work to evaluate the works in order to publish them in international scientific journals that will be accessible to various researchers to enrich the scientific research arena and publish various results and researches for more scientific and knowledge benefit at various levels and in various fields.