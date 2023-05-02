What will happen to fans of America de Cali who attacked another from Deportivo Cali?

Those responsible for the attack on a Deportivo Cali fan when he was traveling on his motorcycle with his mother wearing his team’s shirt, must answer to justice for the acts of violence that they generated.

This was announced by the Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali, Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez, who indicated that the district administration will also take another series of measures with these people.

The official stated that since the victim did not file the complaint, he filed it himself.

Dranguet Rodríguez pointed out that the captured people were denounced for the crimes of attempted homicide, illegal carrying of weapons and will be made available to a prosecutor to identify other crimes that can be attributed to them and impose the custodial measure.

Prohibition

In addition, the head of the security portfolio announced that several people who participated in these criminal acts have already been identified and will be permanently prohibited from entering the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

“These people who are not fans, who are criminals, will not enter Pascual Guerrero again. We already have their faces and full identification, so we will prohibit them from entering the stadium. They have no right to return to football in our city, due to the criminal acts they have committed” concluded Dranguet.

In addition, he declared that there will be zero tolerance in these cases, which is why capacities are being strengthened, to continue executing lightning operations against crime and capture people who affect the integrity and tranquility of citizens with violent acts.

According to the authorities, the attackers came from the neighboring municipalities of Guacarí, El Cerrito and Ginebra, with more than 40 weapons, most of them sharp objects and traumatic weapons.

