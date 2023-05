Dillon Brooks is one of the hot names in the NBA world between trash talking with Lebron, fines and the future.

The Memphis Grizzlies player will be an unrestricted free agent starting July.

Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman declined to tease Dillon Brooks’ future.

“I think we created some self-distractions during the playoffs. Things that we have to take into account looking to the future and thinking that we want to be a competitive team,” said Kleiman.