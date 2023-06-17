Gino Mäder’s death at the Tour de Suisse should do something good

In the Netflix series “Tour de France: Unchained”, the pros are staged as heroic protagonists. This is a terrible coincidence with the accident at the Tour de Suisse.
Yes, cycling is dangerous. Just a week ago, on the women’s Tour of the Pyrenees, the drivers suddenly encountered cars and buses on the route. They could only be stopped a few meters from the field. The veteran Swiss cyclist Michael Schär once complained in an NZZ interview that the organizers of the Tour de France wanted to offer the spectators a spectacle and therefore constantly sent the riders through any alleys: “I have absolutely no understanding for that.”