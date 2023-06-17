Gino Mäder’s death at the Tour de Suisse should do something good

In the Netflix series “Tour de France: Unchained”, the pros are staged as heroic protagonists. This is a terrible coincidence with the accident at the Tour de Suisse.

Silent sympathy from the professional cyclists before the start of the shortened 5th Tour de Suisse stage, which took place as the “Gino Memorial Ride”. Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone

Yes, cycling is dangerous. Just a week ago, on the women’s Tour of the Pyrenees, the drivers suddenly encountered cars and buses on the route. They could only be stopped a few meters from the field. The veteran Swiss cyclist Michael Schär once complained in an NZZ interview that the organizers of the Tour de France wanted to offer the spectators a spectacle and therefore constantly sent the riders through any alleys: “I have absolutely no understanding for that.”