F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Perez wins and Zhou Guanyu retires

Original title: F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Perez won the championship and Zhou Guanyu retired

Official website news, the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started on the 30th. Red Bull drivers Perez and Verstappen took the championship and runner-up, and Ferrari driver Leclerc won the third place. Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu of the Alfa Romeo team retired due to a car failure.

Leclerc started from pole position that day, but after a few laps, Verstappen took advantage of the tail speed gap to easily overtake. On the 12th lap, Toro Rosso driver De Vries had an accident and triggered a yellow flag, and Perez took advantage of the safety car opportunity to gain the leading position. The ensuing game was uneventful, and Perez successfully won the second championship of the season.

So far this season, Red Bull Racing has won all four grand prix championships, Verstappen and Perez each won two championships, and the former also won the runner-up twice. Verstappen currently leads the drivers standings with 93 points, with Perez in second behind by 6 points. Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso is third with 60 points.

The fifth round of the season, the Miami Grand Prix, will take place from May 5 to 7.