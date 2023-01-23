Delegation still unable to mobilize.

Deportivo Pasto called on the Government of Colombia this Saturday to manage the “soon return” of its team and coaching staff, which is in Peruvian territory without being able to leave the country due to the crisis it is experiencing.

“We make a respectful call to (President) Gustavo Petro, the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Sports to manage the prompt return of our delegation who are on hold in Peruvian territory after the social demonstrations that took place in this country,” the team published in your account on Twitter.

The message was accompanied by a video showing the team and coaching staff of Deportivo Pasto in which midfielder Camilo Ayala speaks to describe the “real situation” and for the Colombian authorities to “show solidarity” with them and give them “a quick help”

“We are concerned because the situation here in Peru is quite difficult, every time we see that the people are demanding and they do not get anywhere. We want to return to the country (…) and be able to continue preparing the team,” added the coach, Flabio Torres, suggesting a humanitarian flight as an option to leave Peru.

Deportivo Pasto traveled to Peru to play friendlies with Binacional and Melgar.

The crisis in Peru began on December 7 after the failed self-coup of then-President Pedro Castillo, who was arrested after trying to dissolve Congress, form an emergency government and open a constituent process.

The protests against the new Executive of Dina Boluarte have left 45 demonstrators and a policeman dead since last December, while another 14 people, including an unborn baby and four Haitians, have died of various causes caused by the roadblocks.

EFE

