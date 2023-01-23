07:08

Kiev, 460 dead children and 915 wounded since the beginning of the war





The updated toll of the number of children victims of Russian bombings since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24 is 459 dead and 914 injured, according to the Kiev Attorney General’s Office. The same source – quoted by the Ukrainian media – speaks of 13,961 children illegally deported by Russian forces, of which only 126 were repatriated to Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war – again according to the Attorney General – 3,126 educational structures in the country have been damaged, 337 of which have been completely destroyed.