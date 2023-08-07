Sound fireworks “Donau in Flammen” should enchant Linz

This Friday, August 11, the shipping company “Wurm + Noé” is offering a special boat trip on the Danube from the state capital. Three ships in the fleet, the “MS Linzerin”, the gala ship “Regina Danubia” and the “MS Stadt Linz”, depart from Linz’s Donaupark at 7 p.m. for a journey upstream into the Danube valley.

After returning to the city of Linz, around 9:45 p.m., fireworks will be set off on the banks of the Danube – the passengers will experience the spectacle up close from the water. The fireworks are accompanied by music and are ignited synchronously to the music.

But not only the fireworks should be an experience for the guests on board. A menu will be served on board the ships during the journey, and live music will also provide a good atmosphere for dancing. At around 11 p.m., the ships dock again in Linz’s Donaupark.

Only remaining tickets available

However, if you want to take part, you have to hurry. The “MS Linzerin” is already fully booked, on board the “MS Stadt Linz” and the gala ship “Regina Danubia” there are only a few remaining places.

On board the “Stadt Linz” the fireworks trip “Donau in Flammen” costs 67 euros per person including a 2-course menu, on the gala ship “Regina Danubia” 82 euros including a 3-course gala menu. The sound fireworks can also be followed on both banks of the Danube in the state capital.

In August there are more trips by Wurm & Noé waiting for Danube friends. On Fridays (except this week) there is the so-called “Linzer Ripperltour” on board the “MS Linzerin”. The start is at the Lentos in the Donaupark (the rides last from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.). On Saturdays there are more trips under the motto “Italian Night”. There is a 4-course menu and Italian live music for the passengers.

bookings under www.donauschifffahrt.eu/donau-in-flammen-ab-linz or. www.donauschifffahrt.eu/linz

