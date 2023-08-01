South America: The Scream of the Amazon

Facebook

Logo of the preparatory meeting to protect the Amazon rainforest. graphic via To be served

(Five, 24. July 2023, to serve/poonal).- A preparatory meeting for the Panama Social Forum (FOSPA) instead of. The participating indigenous organizations and their cooperation partners adopted two important demands: On the one hand, the international declaration “The Scream of the Amazon” and the declaration “For Life in the Amazon Basin”.

The international declaration is addressed to the government negotiators who met in Brasilia at the end of July to prepare a final declaration for the summit of the presidents of the Amazon riparian states. The organizations also announce mobilizations in support of their demands at the summit of the leaders of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.

The summit itself will take place on August 8-9 in the northern Brazilian city of Belém do Pará at the invitation of Brazilian President Lula da Silva. There the presidents want to discuss the most important points of the Amazonian Cooperation Pact revive from 1978.

Extensive demands for the protection of the rainforest

In your statement demand the undersigned, the states urgently need to make decisions that Point of no Return of the Amazon region. The point of no return also means global warming in relation to that. Climate change refers to the human-caused (or anthropogenic) warming of the earth. The current change in the global climate is mainly caused by the so-called greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and water vapor. Climate-active carbon dioxide is primarily emitted through the burning of fossil fuels (methane), including through agriculture, animal husbandry and landfills. Deforestation increases global warming, while afforestation can mitigate it. The consequences of climate change are melting glaciers and rising sea levels, and depending on the region, increasingly severe storms, heat waves and droughts.

” href=” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””>climatecrisisthathumanactionswillsoonhavecausedirreversibledamagetotheecosystemsothattheoriginalglobalbalancecannotberestoredForthisitisnecessarytoput80percentoftheterritoryoftheAmazonregionunderprotectionby2025[{“attribute=””>KlimakrisedassdasmenschlicheHandelnbaldunwiderruflicheSchädenimÖkosystemverursachthabenwirdsodassdasursprünglicheglobaleGleichgewichtnichtwiederhergestelltwerdenkannDafürseieserforderlich80ProzentdesTerritoriumsdesAmazonasgebietesbereitsbis2025unterSchutzzustellen

At the same time, there must be a plan to stop the illegal (Spanish: desmonte) clearing or overexploitation of forests. In Latin America, the so-called ones in particular are shrinking "green lungs" of the continent, the Amazon region and the Gran Chaco, through decades of massive deforestation. The forests are cleared for soybean cultivation or other short-term profitable forms of mechanized farming, mostly by burning. After this type of use, the soil remains infertile for a long time and cannot store any water without the forest. The long-term consequences are droughts and floods, which trigger famine and migration.

” href=” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””>Stopdeforestationby2025Legaldeforestationshouldnolongertakeplaceby2027InadditionitisessentialtoabolishlawsthatpromotethedestructionoftheAmazonrainforestInsteadthedestroyedforestareasshouldbereforestedandregenerated[{“attribute=””>Abholzungbis2025stoppenBis2027sollteaußerdemkeinelegaleRodungmehrstattfindenDarüberhinausseiesunabdinglichGesetzeabzuschaffendiedieZerstörungdesAmazonas-RegenwaldesfördernStattdessensolltendiezerstörtenWaldgebietewiederaufgeforstetundregeneriertwerden

You can find the explanation “The Scream of the Amazon”. here in Spanish.

