The game had several high points, however, there are several analysts who criticized the refereeing by Gustavo Tejera, a Uruguayan who declared an action in which the ball hit Gustavo Puerta in the hand, after 6 minutes, as a penalty. “I have consulted Giovanna Chaparro, arbitration analyst for Blu Radio, and she agrees that the hand was a protection hand, so it should not have been called as a penalty,” Hernández Bonnet commented in the broadcast of the game by Gol Caracol. It is valid to remember that the tournament does not have VAR.

With this result, group A is led by the Brazilian team with 3 points and 3 goals difference, followed by Colombia with 1 point and 0 goals difference, a place that it shares with Paraguay with the same figures, finally, the team of Peru is in last place with 0 points and a -3 goal difference. Argentina, a team that is part of this group, rested on this date, they are still waiting for their debut.

Venezuela 1954: The first U-20 South American in history

This story could begin with the first game that was played on March 22, 1954, in the Olympic stadium of the Central University of Venezuela, located in Caracas. But there is another date that is decisive for the development of this text: on November 7, 1953.

The Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF)which was directed by Fermín Huizi Cordero and Pedro Cabello Gibbsproposed in the tenth Inter-American Conference of Foreign Ministersbased in Caracas, the dispute of a Youth Interamerican Championshipto which the fourth division teams of the soccer confederations that are in South America will be invited.

The November 8, 1953the formal proposal was made before the conmebol in its Annual Congress based in Paraguay. Given this request, the leaders of that time managed to reach an agreement for this tournament to be held for the first time in history.

One of the conditions that were taken into account was that players who did not exceed 19 years of age should present themselves (currently it is up to 20 years). So the conformation of each selection had that main condition.