Support for the incomes of employees and retirees, greater flexibility towards retirement, fight against precariousness, reduction of the tax wedge to the advantage of workers but also an industrial policy that does not limit itself to addressing the emergency: these will be the main issues that general secretaries of the CGIL, CISL and UIL, Maurizio Landini, Luigi Sbarra and Pierpaolo Bombardieri will bring to the attention of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in the meeting scheduled at Palazzo Chigi for Wednesday 9.

A meeting in which we will probably limit ourselves to listening to the trade union representatives in view of the finalization of the budget maneuver and the interventions announced both on the front of the expensive bills and on the changes in citizenship income. The priority for the unions is the purchasing power of wages and pensions cut down by inflation that reached double figures in October, but also the introduction of corrective measures to the Fornero law on social security that they avoid in 2023, Quota 102 expired. ” access to the pension only with 67 years of age or with 42 years and 10 months of contributions (41 and 10 months for women).

Tight links for Maneuvering

The room for maneuver will be very narrow even in the face of the ample resources that will be drained by the equalization of pensions with respect to inflation. It is in fact about 23 billion taking into account the current equalization (100% of inflation up to four times the minimum, 90% between 4 and 5 times, 75% more than 5 times) unless the Government still intends to put a hand to that of the highest checks.

The Minister of Labor, Marina Elvira Calderone, who spoke at the Federmeccanica assembly on November 5, argued that “a profound reflection must be made on the increase in the purchasing power of wages” and stressed that this and the reduction of the tax wedge and contributory “objectives must be achievable in a short time”.

Landini argues that to free up resources it is necessary to intervene on extra-profits by redistributing them in full. «We are talking – he said – of tens of billions. There are, they go to take and redistribute, yes or no? The rest is chatter ». And he reiterated that the tax wedge must be cut to the advantage of workers and not companies by increasing the net payroll.