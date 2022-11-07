Home Sports Cyclocross European Championships in Belgium, Italy closes with the silver of the junior Corvi
In Namur, Belgium, Bertolini is 12th in the elite race won by home idol Vanthourenhout. From Valtellina, 17, the only medal for the Azzurri

The cyclocross European Championships ended in Namur, Belgium: Italy led by coach Daniele Pontoni won a silver medal on Saturday in the women’s junior race with Valentina Corvi, 17 years old (in 2021, bronze junior men with Luca Paletti). Today three titles. Junior men: gold to Frenchman Leo Bisiaux (junior men) over Danish Weis Nielsen and Dutchman Van den Eijnden, the best blue is Tommaso Cafueri, 23rd. Under 23 women: gold for Dutch (and world champion) Puck Pieterse, on French Line Burquier and on the other Dutch (and outgoing European champion) Shirin Van Anrooij, the best blue is Asia Zontone, twelfth. In the elite men, gold goes to the Belgian Michael Vanthourenhout over the Dutchman Lars van der Haar and his compatriot Laurens Sweeck. The only blue in the race Gioele Bertolini, 12th.

