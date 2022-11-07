Every edited paragraph

“Double Eleven” is coming, when Li Jiaqi, Luo Yonghao and other anchors are still fighting in full swing,The first listed company invested by Wei Ya is here!

After receiving 1.341 billion fines last year, Wei Ya never appeared in the live broadcast room again, but her previous game was still quietly advancing.

On November 4th, Giant Bio, known as “Huawei in the beauty industry” and “the first collagen stock”, went public. It rose by more than 25% during the session. As of the close, Giant Bio’s stock price closed at HK$26.7, up 9.88%. The market value is 26.476 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 24.233 billion yuan).

According to the prospectus, in 2021, Wei Ya and Hillhouse Capital, CPE Yuanfeng, Jinyi Capital and other institutions will invest in Giant Bio, and subscribe for 37.98% of the latter’s shares at a price of 20 yuan per share, with a total investment of 7.33 billion yuan. .

Among them, Qianyi Holdings Limited (hereinafter referred to as “Qianyi”) under the name of Wei Ya participated in the company’s A-1 round of preferred stock and A-2 round of preferred stock financing, holding 0.86% of the equity of Giant Bio’s global offering, closely following the global 0.84% ​​stake after the offering.

According to this calculation, the market value of the giant biological shares held by Wei Ya and his wife is about 204 million yuan,Compared with the 167 million yuan invested in the shareholding, the floating profit has exceeded 35 million yuan。

The level of “profiteering” is catching up with Maotai

Wei Ya and his wife “get on the bus” before the listing

According to China Fund News, Qianyi is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands in October 2021 and is controlled by Shanghai Qianyi Enterprise Management Partnership (Limited Partnership) (hereinafter referred to as “Shanghai Qianyi”).

The only limited partner of Shanghai Qianyi is the Qingdao Qianmiao Xunwu Private Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership), which is ultimately controlled by Dong Haifeng.

According to Tianyancha, the actual controller of Qingdao Qianmiaoxunwu Private Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership) is Dong Haifeng, the husband of the former well-known anchor Weiya.

In addition to investment, the brand “Kefumei” of Giant Bio has also appeared in Weiya’s live broadcast room many times, and the two parties have cooperated with many live broadcasts to bring goods. In 2021, Wei Ya also served as a giant biological platform at the Haikou Consumer Expo, and when the “Double Eleven” pre-sale was opened in advance in 2021, Kefumei became the top 5 of Wei Ya’s live broadcast room sales, reaching more than 50 million yuan.

Weiya brings Kefumei, a brand of cargo giant biology

According to the prospectus of Giant Bio, the company’s main business is the design, development and production of professional skin care products with recombinant collagen as the key bioactive ingredient. From 2019 to May 2022, the company recorded operating income of 957 million yuan, 1.190 billion yuan, 1.552 billion yuan and 723 million yuan respectively.

According to Frost & Sullivan, Giant Bio’s market share accounted for 1.1% of the overall skin care market in China in terms of retail sales in 2021.The company is the second largest professional skin care product company in China in 2021and has been the largest collagen professional skin care product company in China (in terms of retail sales) for three consecutive years from 2019.

The flagship brands of Juzi Bio are Kelijin and Coformei, which will be the third and fourth best-selling brands in China’s professional skin care product industry in 2021, respectively. In addition to Kelijin and Kefumei, the company also has scar repair brand Keken, oral ulcer brand Kefuping, and female care brand Liyan.

The gross profit margin of Juzi Bio’s professional skin care products has remained above 80%. From 2019 to May 2022, the company’s professional skin care products recorded gross profit margins of 84.8%, 86.3%, 87.3% and 85.0%, respectively. Taking 2021 as an example, Flush iFinD shows that among the 4,981 A-share companies currently, there are only 55 listed companies with higher gross profit margins than Giant Bio in 2021. Giant Bio’s 2021 gross profit margin for professional skin care products exceeds 98% of A-share companies.The gross profit margin of Kweichow Moutai in 2021 is 91.62%, and the “profiteering” degree of Giant Bio is catching up with Moutai. Under the success of Amic and Bloomage Bio, Giant Bio has been sought after by VC/PE, and there is a saying in the investment circle that “Huawei in the beauty industry is hard to get a ticket”.

However, this 20-year-old company did not complete the first round until the end of 2021, and it was also the only round of financing before the IPO. “Top-notch” institutions such as Hillhouse, CPE Yuanfeng, and Legend Capital squeezed in. After the investment Valued at 19.3 billion yuan.The only open opportunity to make money, Wei Ya and his wife also “killed” it.

It also invested in Delmar, with an annual revenue of over 3 billion

In addition to Giant Bio, Wei Ya’s husband Dong Haifeng also appeared in the shareholder list of Guangdong Delma Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Delma”), an IPO company on the GEM. In November 2020, Dong Haifeng added 150 million yuan to Delmar to obtain a 2.84% stake in the company. Delmar’s prospectus (version 2022-09-28) shows that,If the company goes public successfully, Dong Haifeng will hold 2.27% of Delmar shares after the issuance。

Delmar specializes in innovative household appliances such as vacuum cleaners, water purifiers, and massagers. The company’s brands include “Delmar”, “Philips”, and “Weixin”. In June this year, Delmar passed the review of the GEM Listing Committee and is currently waiting for the registration approval issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Delmar’s business can be divided into three major parts: brand agency, Xiaomi OEM ODM, and independent brands. Delmar’s revenue has grown significantly by brand agency and OEM for others (mainly Xiaomi).

According to the prospectus, Delmar achieved revenue of 1.517 billion, 2.228 billion, and 3.038 billion respectively from 2019 to 2021, a year-on-year increase of 56.91%, 46.89%, and 53.27% respectively; the net profit attributable to the parent was 111 million, 173 million, and 170 million respectively. Yuan, an increase of 173.80%, 56.55% and -1.85% year-on-year respectively.

It is worth noting that Wei Ya and his wife also invested in Delmar in the pre-IPO round, which is also a product that Wei Ya had strongly recommended when she brought goods live.

“Successor” has played a pivotal role

In February of this year, 36Kr said that the Weiya team was not disbanded or laid off due to the suspension of the broadcast, and resumed work after a week off, and is currently serving other anchors temporarily. Although Wei Ya was lost to take the lead, Qianxun, as a live broadcast agency, is still operating normally. In March this year, Qianxun Culture, an organization under Wei Ya, returned to the first place in the monthly list of institutions.

The launch of the new live broadcast account “Bee Surprise Club” in February this year provided a new answer to this question – the assistant broadcaster was upgraded to the main broadcaster.

“We’re here!” Six hands danced on the screen. A live broadcast room called “Bee Surprise Club” was launched on Taobao for the first time on the evening of February 12, attracting a large number of viewers in a short period of time.

Most of the people who poured into the live broadcast room were once “Women of Wei Ya”. Because they were pleasantly surprised to find that this self-proclaimed “brand new live broadcast room” is full of familiar faces – among the 6 anchors who appeared, Xiaohan, Haohao, Kaizi, Facai, and Duoduo were all Wei Ya in the past. The resident assistant or model in the live room. Wei Ya’s “beloved fan” Xiao Li (pseudonym) told the “Daily Economic News” reporter, “They are all the original people I know, and the familiar feeling is back.”

However, if you have never watched Weiya’s live broadcast before, you will think that “Bee Surprise Club” is a “start from scratch” that has nothing to do with Weiya. The 6 anchors who appeared on the scene did not respond to questions about Weiya during the live broadcast, and repeatedly emphasized the new identity of the “small entrepreneurial team”.

Qixinbao information shows that the “Bee Surprise Club” is owned by Hangzhou Baifeng Culture Media Co., Ltd., which was established in August 2021. It changed its business scope that month and added business contents such as live broadcast and delivery. With He Weihua as the legal person and major shareholder, it seems that he is not directly related to Weiya and Qianxun Company.

However, many Wei Ya fans like Xiao Li believe that the “Bee Surprise Club” is the return of the organization. They said that the name “Bee Surprise Club” is similar to Wei Ya’s previous official public account “Weiya Surprise Club”, and “Bee” is also the nickname of Wei Ya’s husband Dong Haifeng’s fans. In addition, the fixed night scene background board in the live broadcast room of Wei Ya and the classic oral broadcast of “Don’t talk nonsense, come and draw the prize first” also appeared in the live broadcast room of “Bee” without exception. The reporter also noticed that the live broadcast of “Bee Surprise Club” was forwarded by Qianxun employees in a high-profile manner.

Xiao Li told the “Daily Economic News” reporter that the selection of “Bee Surprise Club” is almost the same as that of Wei Ya’s live broadcast. “There are 55 items on the first broadcast, including the Yuze mask that came to ‘follow’ Weiya before, and the twist that was recommended by Lin Yilun,” Xiao Li explained, Lin Yilun is also a star anchor signed by Qianxun, “The discount is still very large, and the total consumption is More than 500, support old acquaintances.”

With the support of fans, the premiere viewers of “Bee Surprise Club” exceeded 1 million, and the number of fans increased by 260,000 that night. Five days later, the number of fans in its live broadcast room exceeded one million, and it was among the top 3 live broadcasts on Taobao.

In this regard, Chen Tao, a senior analyst of the brand retail industry of Analysys, said that, based on a new live broadcast room, the “Bee Surprise Club” has developed very fast and its performance is amazing. It would take a year or more, but ‘Bee’ did it in just a week.”

Regardless of whether the “bee” is Wei Ya’s “substitute”, its appearance has brought Wei Ya back to the public eye, stirring up the silent live broadcast.

Screenshot of the live page of the Double 11 Bee Surprise Club

According to Phoenix Finance and Economics, after the opening of Double 11 this year,Every live broadcast of Bee Surprise Club on Taobao can reach 10 million+ views, and so far, the number of fans has exceeded 6 millionAlthough it is not enough to compare with Wei Ya at the peak, she has also become an important anchor on Taobao.

