On November 4th, the 5th China International Import Expo opened in Shanghai. President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony by video and delivered a speech entitled “Jointly Create an Open and Prosperous Future”.

Liu Guoyue, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Chairman of the National Energy Group, listened to the speech at the opening ceremony and participated in the high-level forum on “RCEP and Higher Level Opening” of the CIIE. Party members and deputy general managers Wang Shumin and Feng Shuchen led the National Energy Group’s trading sub-group to sign contracts for centralized procurement.

A total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations participated in this year’s CIIE. Enterprises from 127 countries and regions participated in the corporate business exhibition, and 66 countries and 3 international organizations participated in the national comprehensive exhibition, more than the previous edition.

On the morning of November 5th, National Energy Group signed on-site contracts with 40 companies from 18 countries and regions including Mongolia, Russia, Germany, and the United States to carry out cooperation in coal supply, high-end equipment, and bulk commodities, with a total amount of 25 One hundred million U.S. dollars, an increase of 38% over the previous session, and the purchase category and purchase amount reached a new high. Wang Shumin said in his signing speech: “Looking back on the five-year journey to the Expo, China National Energy Group has actively implemented the general requirements of ‘to achieve high level, to achieve results, and to do better’. The circle of friends of the CIIE is getting bigger and bigger year by year, and the cooperation results are getting richer and richer. The total annual purchase amount of the National Energy Group in the past three years has increased by an average of over 20% each year, which fully reflects the new trend of high-quality development of the group.”

Foreign businessmen spoke positively of the cooperation with the National Energy Group, and were optimistic about the development opportunities brought about by China‘s opening to the outside world. Ye Fei, President and CEO of Michelin Group China, said that since the first CIIE in 2018, Michelin and China Energy Group have signed a cooperation agreement for five consecutive years. The CIIE has witnessed the joint efforts of two world-class enterprises. We have worked together to create many exciting achievements in the field of intelligent mining. Bai Minglei, CEO of Prysmian China, said that the CIIE witnessed the growth of Prysmian and National Energy Group. The National Energy Group will strengthen cooperation to create an open and prosperous future.

During the CIIE, the procurement and transaction sub-group of the National Energy Group collectively toured the pavilion, visited the technical equipment, service trade and other exhibition areas, inspected new technologies, new products, new services, visited exhibitors, and focused on hydrogen energy, mining machinery, power equipment, Low-carbon technology and other current international scientific and technological frontier development trends, directly negotiate with excellent suppliers of imported equipment manufacturing and service industries, seek new fields of industrial cooperation, and create new opportunities for mutually beneficial development.

This year is the 5th year that the National Energy Group has established a trading sub-group to participate in the signing activities. From the first signing with 21 companies from 10 countries and regions, to the current signing with 40 companies from 18 countries and regions, the number of It has nearly doubled; from the first procurement of shearers, bolters, tires, engines, compressors and other related technologies and services, to the current import of high-quality coal, high-end equipment, key material spare parts, the procurement categories have been continuously enriched; from the first session More than 500 million U.S. dollars, to 2.5 billion U.S. dollars this year, the purchase amount has continued to hit a new high, and the total purchase amount in five years has reached 7.2 billion U.S. dollars.

2018

The first China International Import Expo

National Energy Group signed framework agreements and imported equipment procurement contracts with 21 suppliers from around the world.

2019

The second CIIE

The National Energy Group has signed medium- and long-term strategic cooperation agreements and procurement contracts for imported equipment and materials and bulk materials with more than 30 suppliers from 12 countries.

2020

The 3rd China International Import Expo

National Energy Group has signed strategic cooperation agreements and procurement contracts with 39 suppliers in 15 countries around the world.

2021

The 4th China International Import Expo

National Energy Group signed on-site contracts with 38 companies from 13 countries and regions including Indonesia, Mongolia, Germany, and Switzerland.

2022

The 5th China International Import Expo

National Energy Group signed contracts with 40 companies from 18 countries and regions including Mongolia, Russia, Germany, and the United States.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that it is necessary to “deeply promote the energy revolution, strengthen the clean and efficient utilization of coal, and speed up the planning and construction of a new energy system”. As the “stabilizer” and “ballast stone” of energy supply, the National Energy Group will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Increase investment in high-end, intelligent and green construction, promote the development of the industrial chain and supply chain ecosystem and maintain good relations, promote the extension and innovation of the service chain and value chain, strive to build a world-class energy group, and be brave in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Energy cornerstone, economic pacesetter, transformation main force, innovation pioneer, reform backbone, and party building demonstration.