by admin
A beautiful story of a disabled child helped to realize his dream by the red footballers of historic Florentine football.

When the historical Florentine football and its football players are talked about not for the game considered violent by many, but for a gesture that does them honor. It happened this morning when Brando, a 9-year-old boy with motor difficulties thanks to the big heart of the red football players, was able to realize his great dream: to be able to see his Florence from the top of the Dome of the Duomo. A dream that was impossible for him to realize as he would never have been able to climb the 500 steps alone to get to the top of Brunelleschi’s dome. Here all this thanks to the red footballers of historic football has been made a reality and Brando had the greatest joy in his life.

November 6, 2022 (change November 6, 2022 | 22:23)

