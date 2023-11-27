Alejandro Garnacho’s “beautiful” Chilean is “better every time you see her”

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho scored an incredible overhead kick goal in the third minute of Sunday’s match against Everton. The 19-year-old’s acrobatic gesture set Manchester United on course for a 3-0 victory, but all the talk after the final whistle centered on that goal.

The stunning goal has already led to comparisons to some of the greatest players in the sport. Garnacho, who has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo after making his senior debut in 2022, celebrated his goal by imitating Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration and compared his effort to Ronaldo’s iconic 2018 overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus.

Furthermore, Garnacho’s overhead kick has been likened to Wayne Rooney’s iconic goal against Manchester City in 2011. However, United manager Erik ten Hag has urged caution and discouraged comparison with past legends, emphasizing that Garnacho is still early in his career and has much to improve.

Many have declared Garnacho’s goal as a contender for the Premier League goal of the season and a potential winner of the Puskás Award for the best goal in world football.

Former Manchester United captains Roy Keane and Gary Neville praised Garnacho’s goal, with Keane stating, “It gets better every time you see it. Pure quality. Very few players in the world can do that”, and Neville calling it “the most beautiful overhead kick” he has ever seen.

While there is certainly more to come from this exciting talent, this goal may well be considered the best of his career. Garnacho will hope to continue his brilliant form in Manchester United’s next match against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday.