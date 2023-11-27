Football, Ragusa achieves its fifth useful result in a row in Portici

Fifth useful result in a row for Ragusa who take another small step forward in the standings, further strengthening their defense which has not conceded a goal in three games.

The match played by the eleven coached by coach Giovanni Ignoffo therefore ended goalless. For the Ragusan eagles it was a careful, at times disruptive match, as happened in the initial phase of the first halfand then be careful to avoid getting them right in the finale when, at that point, even a small point to take home, as happened later, would have been precious. Freddi took care of it, with a couple of generous interventions between the posts, to close the tie in the safe while, again in the final part of the second half, with the actions created by Mbaye and Brugaletta, Ragusa was “in risk” of going through.

In any case, another great test of maturity for the entire group as highlighted by the coach.

“Yes, it’s true – underlines Mister Ignoffo – we tried until the end. Even in the first half we had three-four potentially very dangerous situations damaging our opponents that we weren’t able to make the most of. It must be said that, in such circumstances, it doesn’t take much to even risk losing the match as was happening. So, we take this point but without forgetting that we always have a lot to work and above all to do. We have to be meaner in the final phase. We manage to create, we manage to get there but without knowing how to finalize it with the appropriate determination. However, it was a good performance and I am happy with what our boys showed.”

The Italian coach continues: “From this trip we bring home a specific awareness and that is that we must continue to be square from certain points of view. We must improve, I repeat, the final phase. If we create a lot and then waste, that’s not good. We need more cynicism. I have to tell the truth. At a certain point I was even afraid of losing her despite having brought in another offensive player to give our action greater incisiveness, greater quality in the final phase. We didn’t succeed and it’s a shame because in the end it was a match that we can consider within reach. However, we continue our journey and take this point obtained on the pitch of a growing team where, in my opinion, there will be many teams that will find difficulties.”