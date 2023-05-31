Home » South Russian refinery fire extinguished after drone attack
KRASNODAR (dpa-AFX) – In the southern Russian region of Krasnodar, the fire in an oil refinery was extinguished again after a drone attack, according to the authorities. This was announced by Governor Veniamin Kondratiev on Wednesday. The Afipski refinery is located around 15 kilometers southwest of the provincial capital, Krasnodar. Nothing was initially known about the extent of the damage. According to unconfirmed media reports, a second refinery in the region was also attacked during the night without a fire breaking out there.

Moscow blames Ukraine for such attacks. The neighboring country, which was attacked by Russia more than 15 months ago, is planning a major offensive to liberate its occupied territories. In the run-up, several objects supplying the Russian occupying forces were attacked, both in the annexed parts of Ukraine and in southern Russia. There were also drone attacks in the capital Moscow this week. The Kremlin blames Ukraine, Kiev rejects direct involvement./bal/DP/mis

