Southerners finally bowed to down jackets: Guangzhou seems to have traveled through a city that is colder than Lhasa – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future

Guangzhou Experiences Sudden Drop in Temperature, Freezes to 8°C

Residents of Guangzhou were taken by surprise today as the temperature plummeted to 8°C, a stark contrast to the 27°C temperature experienced in the past two days. Many people were seen bundled up in down jackets as they braved the sudden cold spell.

According to the China Weather Official WeChat, the southern region, with the exception of Yunnan, is currently experiencing freezing temperatures. Even in southern China, the temperature is generally in the single digits, signaling an unusually cold weather pattern.

Comparing temperatures, Lhasa recorded 14.9℃ while Guangzhou only reached 8.1℃ around 14:00. This drastic drop in temperature has left southerners scrambling for warm clothing to combat the cold wave.

The cold wave has also affected alpine mountainous areas in northern Guangdong, where temperatures dropped to as low as minus 4℃ to 0℃ on the morning of the 16th. Rare phenomena such as rime, freezing rain, and sleet were observed in high-altitude mountainous areas, bringing a taste of ice and snow weather to South China.

CCTV news reported that the temperature in most parts of the country felt “bleak” on the afternoon of the 16th, with many residents feeling the sudden change in temperature overnight.

The impact of the strongest cold wave this winter is expected to gradually subside from the 17th onwards, but the Central Meteorological Observatory has warned of a new wave of stronger cold air on the horizon. In the next seven days, the central and eastern regions are expected to continue to experience low temperatures, with some areas even forecasted to be colder than during the current cold wave.

The sudden drop in temperature has caught many off guard, leading to a surge in demand for warm clothing and heating equipment. Residents are advised to stay updated with weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to stay warm during this unusual cold spell.

