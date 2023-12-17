A year of apps: top 10 in 2023

ChatGPT. The crack (in the horse racing sense) of the year

The most popular artificial intelligence platform is also one of the most downloaded apps of 2023. Arriving in Europe a little after its launch in the USA, it has already been updated several times while maintaining an excellent balance between advanced features and an essential interface.

prezzo

Free (subscription available)

Loora. Chat in the true sense of the word

Excellent example of the use of generative AI: Loora is used to have conversations on the most diverse topics, it asks questions and transcribes the answers, analyzing pronunciation and grammar. Perfect for pitches, brainstorming and learning English; It’s a shame that word then arrived about the ChatGpt app.

price Paid

Imprint: Learn Visually. Best for Android (according to Android)

The best Android app of 2023 (but it’s also available on iOS), which explores themes through visual narration: a good way to pass the time learning something, improving concentration and memory. It costs 119.99 euros per year, but there is a one-week free trial.

price Paid

Endel. Music generated by AI

The app has existed for a few years, but in 2023 it was talked about because the Berlin startup that invented it concluded an agreement with Universal to produce generative music starting from the major’s catalogue, and therefore without copyright problems. The future of music (also) passes through here.

price €25.99 per year

AllTrails. Best for Apple (according to Apple)

It won the Apple App Store Award, and indeed for cycling, trekking and outdoor walking enthusiasts it will be difficult to find better: it brings together around 400 thousand paths all over the world, allows in-depth research, offers a myriad of information , including user comments.

price: Paid

Diary. A gym for the brain

Available with the latest version of iOS for iPhone, it is an app that helps keep mental health under control, a digital and multimedia diary where you can write down the good and bad things that happen to us, with the help of artificial intelligence. The app is perfectible, but the idea is good.

Free price

Threads. Zuckerberg’s Twitter (sorry, X).

It isn’t there yet in Italy and Europe, but it will arrive. It’s the fastest downloaded app in the world, although initial enthusiasm soon waned. It made Mark Zuckerberg cool again for a few weeks and signaled that there is still a lot of desire for social networks, especially with the X disaster.

Free price

Vinted. The second-hand market that is good for the planet

The Lithuanian app has existed for 15 years, but in 2023 it exploded: more downloads, active in more countries, more categories, more shipping services. It allows you to sell and buy used or never worn clothes, freeing up space and making vintage fashion lovers happy. And in this way we also do good for the Earth.

Free price

ProcreateDreams. Animations, videos, illustrated stories

Procreate’s sister app, which is the best for drawing on the iPad, this one is used to create rich animations, highly original videos and illustrated stories. Easy to use, but full of options, it allows real-time rendering and integrates with many other audio and video platforms.

prezzo 22,99 €

Temu. The most downloaded in the world

The opposite of Vinted: a Chinese online megastore where you can find everything, it’s all new and it costs very little. The quality is what it is, and there may be doubts about the originality of the products, but in the meantime it is the most downloaded app in the world, especially during the Christmas shopping weeks.

Free price

