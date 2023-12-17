AUSL Modena – Writings against vaccines and professionals, the firm condemnation of AUSL and the Municipality of Carpi

The Local Health Authority of Modena and the Municipality of Carpi express their firm condemnation of the writings against vaccines and healthcare personnel which appeared on the morning of Friday 15 December on the walls of a building in front of Clinic 1 of the Ramazzini Hospital in Carpi.

Delusional writings, which denigrate the work of professionals and undermine citizens’ right to health, not surprisingly appeared on the day of the vaccination session open to the public in Carpi. As already highlighted on other similar occasions, the Local Health Authority immediately initiated contact with the police to report the incident.

“We stand alongside our professionals, victims of the vile attack that characterizes its authors – underlines the AUSL General Director Anna Maria Petrini -. We will not take a step back in the face of these acts of vandalism, indeed we will continue even more forcefully in promoting vaccination as a tool for preventing the most serious effects of influenza and Covid. Moreover, the vast majority of the population demonstrates every day that they have faith in healthcare, adhering to vaccination both through general practitioners, whom I thank for their precious collaboration, and through our initiatives”.

“The writings that appeared – declares the Mayor of Carpi Alberto Bellelli – are an act of violence that we cannot tolerate. The right to health is a fundamental right of every person and must be respected by everyone. The novax writings are an attempt to intimidate and to dissuade people from getting vaccinated, a dangerous gesture that can put everyone’s health at risk. Today was the open day for anti-covid vaccination and I am pleased that so many people have chosen to get vaccinated, demonstrating civic sense and responsibility. For this I thank the Local Health Authority for the organizational commitment and professionalism demonstrated.”