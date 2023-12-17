Chinese cars, the strange phenomenon of mini clones copying successful models on Tiktok

Listen to the audio version of the article

All obviously to scale, with more or less similar aesthetics but with interiors and engines as far from reality as possible. Under the hood they range from obsolete combustion engines to unknown electric units, with on-board equipment that varies from the kit of a microcar chip to something a little more technological.

Chinese cars copy European brands

For now, there is no information or certainty about the arrival in Europe, where the trademark and patent offices of the various manufacturers are ready to do battle given the plagiarism, but as happened with the so-called soft mobility, anything can happen. Until a few years ago, it was unthinkable to see electric scooters capable of (illegally) exceeding 50 km/h in circulation. Returning to plagiarism cases, the Jaguar Land Rover group won the case for unfair competition in China in 2019 thanks to a ruling that protects the English group’s investments in design and innovation.

The first case of its kind to be resolved in favor of a foreign automotive company, it arose over a copy of the Range Rover Evoque. The ruling, issued by the Chaoyang District Court, Beijing, ruled that the Evoque possesses five unique features that were directly copied from the Landwind X7, produced by Jiangling Motor Corporation, and that the similarity of the two vehicles has caused widespread consumer confusion. The Court therefore decided that sales, production and marketing activities of the Landwind vehicle must cease immediately, also fixing compensation for the English brand.

Here are some examples

