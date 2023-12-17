Home » Chinese cars, the strange phenomenon of mini clones copying successful models on Tiktok
Business

Chinese cars, the strange phenomenon of mini clones copying successful models on Tiktok

by admin
Chinese cars, the strange phenomenon of mini clones copying successful models on Tiktok

Listen to the audio version of the article

All obviously to scale, with more or less similar aesthetics but with interiors and engines as far from reality as possible. Under the hood they range from obsolete combustion engines to unknown electric units, with on-board equipment that varies from the kit of a microcar chip to something a little more technological.

Chinese cars copy European brands

For now, there is no information or certainty about the arrival in Europe, where the trademark and patent offices of the various manufacturers are ready to do battle given the plagiarism, but as happened with the so-called soft mobility, anything can happen. Until a few years ago, it was unthinkable to see electric scooters capable of (illegally) exceeding 50 km/h in circulation. Returning to plagiarism cases, the Jaguar Land Rover group won the case for unfair competition in China in 2019 thanks to a ruling that protects the English group’s investments in design and innovation.

The first case of its kind to be resolved in favor of a foreign automotive company, it arose over a copy of the Range Rover Evoque. The ruling, issued by the Chaoyang District Court, Beijing, ruled that the Evoque possesses five unique features that were directly copied from the Landwind X7, produced by Jiangling Motor Corporation, and that the similarity of the two vehicles has caused widespread consumer confusion. The Court therefore decided that sales, production and marketing activities of the Landwind vehicle must cease immediately, also fixing compensation for the English brand.

See also  Xinhua Times Review|Improve the overseas listing supervision system and continue to make good use of two resources

Here are some examples

You may also like

The Ultimate Construction Tool: Leroy Merlin Ceramic Cutter...

Audi: Driver says the Pre Sense function almost...

Dollar Peso Exchange Rate Update: What’s Happening with...

Tim, Vivendi’s appeal does not stop the sale...

US stock market Dow hits new highs Biden...

UBS job cuts – UBS wants to take...

Multiple Powerball Prizes Fall in Puerto Rico Including...

«Enough with the licensing market: we need to...

Why you should bring your dog to work

San Juan Hosts Baptism of New Luxury Yacht...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy