Bologna Roma, Mourinho: ‘I want to stay and coach here’

After the defeat against Bologna Mourinho talks about his desire for the future on the bench: “I want to continue coaching Roma, with the limitations of Financial Fair Play we need to think about young people. I haven’t spoken to the owners but I want to continue, if ever the separation If this were to happen, it would not be my decision.” On Renato Sanches (changed after 18 minutes): “I apologize to him, it was a tough decision” – he told DAZN

“I want to continue at Roma.” José Mourinho himself said it after the defeat against Bologna. The Portuguese words are very clear: “I want to continue training here, with our limitations of financial fair play we need to think about young people in whom we can invest and have potential, rather than focusing on others who are already at a certain level and without margins for development”. And again: “I haven’t spoken to the owners but I want to continue coaching Roma, its fans are unique. Separation would be hard for me. And if the separation were to ever happen it would not be my decision.” Then Mou added in the press conference: “The task entrusted to me is to work to its maximum potential. Ownership is sovereign, they can talk to me today, tomorrow or never. But what I want to be clear is that there are many things that bring me closer to this club and these people. I don’t want people to think that my frustration is stronger than what I feel and feel.”

“I apologize to Renato Sanches”

Among the moments of the match also the 18 minutes of Renato Sanches, who came on at half-time for Spinazzola and was then replaced by Mou in the 64th minute: “I publicly apologize to Renato, what I felt I had to do is very hard for a footballer, but it is also very hard for a coach. It’s happened to me maybe three or four times in my twenty-year career.”

“Motta remains my child”

Then, on the match and the significant absences: “Without Dybala there is no class, without Lukaku there is no physicality. Without both of them I knew it would be tough. I felt that those who played wanted to do better and wanted to give more, we had no problems on a tactical level but on a physical level, yes, many. Bologna has people with energy, and we don’t have many with this leg and physicality.” And again: “Mancini is in great difficulty, he plays with a very strong groin, but he plays because he wants to help and the team needs him. Not everyone is in the same situation, others have other limitations.” Finally on Motta: “I complimented him, he will always be my child.” And on Mihajlovic: “I send a hug to all Sinisa’s family, I apologize for not having mentioned it in the pre-match interviews.”

