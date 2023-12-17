“The Government must make it easier for us to acquire a weapon”: Giovanny Ayala

In an interview for Noticias Caracol, the popular music singer Giovanny Ayala referred to the robbery of which he was a victim a couple of days ago; Likewise, he spoke about the controversial words of his son Sebastián Ayala, who invited Colombians to “arm themselves” to end crime.

The events occurred in the municipality of Acacias, department of Meta. “I went to church with my partner last Sunday, it was 10 in the morning; At 11 o’clock I go to the vehicle to return to the farm and my hypothesis is that these guys were already chasing me because as soon as I got into my truck and I’m going to close the door, he pulls the door on me, puts his hands on my jewelry, He pulls them and takes them away.”

The criminal fled with a companion who was waiting for him on a motorcycle. Ayala said that his case is already in the hands of the authorities, however, he highlighted that when he filed the complaint, there was only one official at the station, serving more than a dozen citizens.

The renowned musician Giovanny Ayala was assaulted this December 12 in Acacías, Meta, when he was getting into his truck. The fact was confirmed by his son Sebastián Ayala, who made a harsh statement on his social networks due to insecurity. pic.twitter.com/Tpa6kqrQbx — Duvan Alvarez (@duvan_ad) December 13, 2023

“The Government has us, the townspeople, unarmed, but the bad guys who are armed, commit their misdeeds, take them to an URI and eight days later they are committing crimes again. On the other hand, the artist, the good one, the one who fights to give a smile to Colombia with our passion for music, does not give us those facilities to have a protected weapon”held.

And he added that the protected weapon that he has can only be carried in the Llanos, “but when I go to other places in the country the permit does not work and the law surely harms me.”

Finally, the singer added: “I do ask the Government to give us the facility to acquire a weapon and protect ourselves, because our lives are at stake (…) so that we have that peace of mind of having something to respond with, because we are tired of the bad guys being armed and the good ones don’t.”

