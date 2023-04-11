Under the leadership of ‘Vivero Paraíso Sembrando Vidas y Amigos Por El Mundo’, more than ten organizations are organizing a large planting-a-thon to beautify the divider of the Cali – Jamundí Pan-American highway with more than 1,500 flowering shrubs.

This is how the Club Campestre de Cali Foundation, Municipal Infrastructure Secretariat, Lions Club, Radio Calidad, RCN Radio, Hechos con amor, Mayor’s Office of Santiago de Cali, Arroz Blanquita, the Government of Valle, CVC, Dagma, Aguas del Paraíso , Mundo Animal, and Urbanización Villa Camila, have undertaken this important action for the city.

“This is a gift from the people of Cali for Cali and for the world, together we are turning Colombia into the greenest country in the world,” said Hernando Betancourt S, philanthropist and environmental leader who has planted more than 13 million trees in more than 117 different countries and that is donating all the material for this planting.

“We joined this noble cause because we are convinced of the importance of caring for the environment. At the Foundation we are committed to the reforestation and restoration of the Meléndez River basin through the planting of 200,000 trees to date and today we are accompanying this process, which is of the utmost importance for the City”, said Julián Sardi, President of the Cali Country Club Foundation.

Methodology

Planting will be done in three sections distributed as follows:

Section 1: Farallones de Cali School – Alférez Real School.

Section 2: Crossing Puerto Tejada – La María Police Station.

Section 3: Avenida La María – Antonio José Camacho University Institution.

The invitation is extended to the community, journalists and businessmen who constantly support us, which will take place at the separator of the Cali – Jamundí Pan-American Highway on April 15, 2023 starting at 8:30 a.m.

For those interested in volunteering for this seeding, register through the following link:

