Special session on inflation: FPÖ introduces a package for bank customers

This was announced by party chairman Herbert Kickl and finance spokesman Hubert Fuchs in a broadcast on Saturday. These include the suspension of capital gains tax on savings interest or an interest rate cap. “Playing for time with working groups that are supposed to develop solutions at some point – that will not happen with us,” said Kickl and Fuchs in the broadcast.

“While the banks are making hefty profits, the finance minister is benefiting from the ‘fake profit tax’ on interest on savings.” The losers are the bank customers – savers and borrowers. “Savings interest must also be increased immediately if interest rates are raised. And as long as the inflation rate is higher than the interest rate on savings, the finance minister must suspend the capital gains tax on savings interest or take the inflation rate into account when determining the tax base.”

In addition to the savers, borrowers are the victims of the current developments, they can often no longer repay their variable interest loans. “Forgoing reminder and default interest is not enough. A bundle of measures is needed here, such as an interest rate cap, term extensions and much more.”

The “need of the hour and fairness” is the introduction of an excess profit tax and the increase in the bank levy “to end the profit maximization of banks at the expense of customers.”

