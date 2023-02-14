Ramo is not only one of the most beloved companies among Colombians but also one of the most successful. In fact, in recent weeks, its managers have made important announcements such as their possible new collaborations with Kellog’s to launch a Chocoramo-flavored cereal and also their arrival in the old continent where they hope to penetrate new markets.

But this is not the only good news, as the company recently announced that it had opened several calls for Colombians, excellent news, as it means that this company continues to grow and generate more jobs.

Regarding the available calls, Ramo is looking for professionals with commercial experience in cities such as Bogotá and Medellín, likewise, there are other types of positions from apprentice or leader.

It should be noted that the salaries for these vacancies are between the current legal minimum wage and $8 million pesos.

Job offers in Productos Ramo

Those interested in reviewing the vacancies can enter the official website of the company or see the vacancies by clicking here https://www.elempleo.com/co/sitio-empresarial/ramo/ofertas-laborales. Then you must register your resume and review the requirements required by each position.

Some positions available in Ramo