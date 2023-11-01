Home » “Spider-Man” hit the streets
Buenos Aires: Spider-Man hits the streets. In the South American country of Argentina, more than 1,000 people dressed as Spider-Man gathered at a monument in the capital city of Buenos Aires.

These people dressed up as Spider-Man and came together to set a world record on the streets. Around 2000 people have come together to attempt the world record.

However, there was no person there who could confirm the number of people on the memorial building. The crowd came together to break the record set by 685 people dressed as Spider-Man in Malaysia in June this year. However, the evidence for the attempt is yet to be reviewed by Guinness World Records. Is.

